Salmonella cases amid outbreak linked to imported eggs top 500
Cases of salmonella linked to imported eggs have topped 500, new figures show.
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The outbreak is associated with food outlets such as small cafes, restaurants and takeaways, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), though officials said the risk to the general public remains low.
As of September 1, there have been 528 cases of salmonella enteritidis overall.This is an increase from 474 cases overall reported at the end of August.
The cases are spread over three different clusters which are genetically different but part of a wider family of salmonella enteritidis, UKHSA said.
The majority of cases, 305, and one death, are linked to the t5.9411 cluster in England.
There have been 182 cases linked to the t0.24068 cluster and 41 linked to the t5.9765 cluster.
Read more: Surge in UK salmonella cases following warning over imported eggs
Read more: One dead and hundreds ill after Salmonella outbreak linked to imported eggs
Hannah Charles, lead epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “We continue to work closely with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and other public health partners to investigate these salmonella clusters.
“Our investigation to date indicates a link to imported eggs, however this investigation remains ongoing.
“We will continue to follow up cases and investigate any further common sources if they come to light.
“It is important to emphasise that the overall risk to the public remains low.
“In England, all salmonella samples from patients seen in hospitals or primary care are routinely analysed using whole genome sequencing, helping us identify and investigate potential outbreaks quickly.”
Symptoms of salmonella are mild in most cases, causing diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever.
However, Ms Charles said infections could sometimes be serious, particularly in young children, pregnant women, older people and people with weakened immune systems.
Professor Ian Young, chief scientific adviser at the FSA, said: “Our food safety advice remains the same: eggs that are thoroughly cooked and handled hygienically should not present a food safety risk.
“Infants, young children, pregnant people and older adults should only eat raw or lightly cooked eggs if they carry the British Lion mark or are produced under the Laid In Britain scheme.
“This advice does not apply to those who are severely immunocompromised and require medically supervised diets, who should continue to follow individual medical advice.
“If you’re eating out or buying food that contains eggs, you may not know if these carry the British Lion mark or are Laid In Britain assured.
“If this is the case, when eating out the safest approach for vulnerable people is to ensure they’re thoroughly cooked and to avoid dishes containing raw or lightly cooked egg, such as mousses, fresh mayonnaise or hollandaise sauce.
“As with any foodborne illness, good hygiene remains your best protection: store and cook food according to the packet instructions, wash your hands thoroughly before handling food and always after handling raw meat, poultry and eggs.”