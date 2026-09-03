The UK has been hit by a Salmonella outbreak linked to imported eggs. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Cases of salmonella linked to imported eggs have topped 500, new figures show.

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The outbreak is associated with food outlets such as small cafes, restaurants and takeaways, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), though officials said the risk to the general public remains low. As of September 1, there have been 528 cases of salmonella enteritidis overall.This is an increase from 474 cases overall reported at the end of August. The cases are spread over three different clusters which are genetically different but part of a wider family of salmonella enteritidis, UKHSA said. The majority of cases, 305, and one death, are linked to the t5.9411 cluster in England. There have been 182 cases linked to the t0.24068 cluster and 41 linked to the t5.9765 cluster. Read more: Surge in UK salmonella cases following warning over imported eggs Read more: One dead and hundreds ill after Salmonella outbreak linked to imported eggs

UK produced eggs remain unaffected although vulnerable people are advised not eat runny, lightly cooked eggs. Picture: Alamy