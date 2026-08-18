One dead and hundreds ill after Salmonella outbreak linked to imported eggs
Health officials are warning that a recent seres of Salmonella cases may be linked to imported eggs.
| Updated: 15m ago
One person has died and hundreds of people have been affected by a food poisoning outbreak.
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Health officials say the salmonella outbreak “may be linked to eggs imported from outside of the UK”.
The regions in England with the highest number of cases are London, where 47 cases have been confirmed and Yorkshire and Humber with 38.