Liverpool fans warned that booing Manchester City will 'only spur them on'
Sam Allardyce has warned the Anfield crowd not to jeer as Enzo Maresca's side visit this weekend
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Manchester City can expect a febrile atmosphere when they play Liverpool on Sunday, but Sam Allardyce has said that Anfield fans should not boo.
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Long-time Premier League manager Allardyce said that he understands the upset after City were found guilty of 115 financial fair play infractions, dating from 2009 to 2018.
But the 71-year-old has told a podcast that booing City will "only spur them on".
Enzo Maresca's side regrouped on Wednesday after the international break and are looking to continue their winning run in the 2026-27 season.
Maresca will address the media on Friday for the first time after the guilty verdict, with Manchester City still awaiting their punishment. The club has insisted on its innocence and said it will appeal.
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Allardyce, who managed England for one game in 2016, said that Manchester City's players will respond well to a chorus of boos at Anfield.
He told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast: "Any volatile reaction by the crowd should be a spur on [for City]. It shouldn’t be a negative for them.
“It should be, well, you know, we’ll show you. Your only negative is if your own fans boo you. You know what I mean?
"That’s your only negative. And the only way you get booed that way normally is by not delivering and not performing enough. That’s when you get booed.
“But away fans booing, you’re all shouting at you. That’s a spur on. It’s a motivation to know that you’re competing against the opposition on their patch.”
The guilty verdict against Manchester City was revealed after the international break had started, with the club having won their first five matches of the league to have a three-point advantage over second-place Arsenal.