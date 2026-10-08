Sam Allardyce has warned the Anfield crowd not to jeer as Enzo Maresca's side visit this weekend

Sam Allardyce managed England for one game in 2016. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Manchester City can expect a febrile atmosphere when they play Liverpool on Sunday, but Sam Allardyce has said that Anfield fans should not boo.

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Long-time Premier League manager Allardyce said that he understands the upset after City were found guilty of 115 financial fair play infractions, dating from 2009 to 2018. But the 71-year-old has told a podcast that booing City will "only spur them on". Enzo Maresca's side regrouped on Wednesday after the international break and are looking to continue their winning run in the 2026-27 season. Maresca will address the media on Friday for the first time after the guilty verdict, with Manchester City still awaiting their punishment. The club has insisted on its innocence and said it will appeal. Read More: Manchester City 'not above the rules', Downing Street says after Burnham's comments sparked backlash

Liverpool and Manchester City in a clash last season. Picture: Alamy