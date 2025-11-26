A public inquiry into disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel is to hear from core participants as they make opening statements.

Mr Eljamel was head of neurosurgery at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital from 1995 until his suspension in December 2013, during which time he is thought to have harmed dozens of patients and left some with life-changing injuries.

Following his suspension, the surgeon resigned from his post in May 2014 and removed himself from the General Medical Register in 2015.

The Eljamel Inquiry into his professional practice was announced by the Scottish Government in September 2023 and its terms of reference were set out by Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray earlier this year.

Its remit includes how concerns about Mr Eljamel were responded to by his employer NHS Tayside and whether the systems in place to protect patients were adequate.

Read more: Jury trials could be scrapped except for serious crimes in bid to ease courts backlog

Read more: Farmers banned from bringing tractors to Budget Day protest outside Parliament