By Rebecca Henrys

An inquiry into the practice of former neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel has attempted to locate him in hospitals in Libya where he is believed to be working, a lawyer has said.

Mr Eljamel was head of neurosurgery at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital from 1995 until his suspension in December 2013, during which time he is thought to have harmed dozens of patients and left some with life-changing injuries. Following his suspension, the surgeon resigned from his post in May 2014, and removed himself from the General Medical Register in 2015. The Eljamel Inquiry into his professional practice was formally set up by Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray earlier this year, with a remit that includes how concerns were responded to by his employer NHS Tayside, and whether the systems in place to protect patients were adequate. At a preliminary hearing in Edinburgh on Wednesday, counsel to the inquiry Jamie Dawson KC said efforts have been made to locate Mr Eljamel in order to secure his participation, since the evidence to be heard is likely to contain "substantial criticism" of him. Read more: 'We're closer to war than any time since WWII': Poland's PM issues plea to NATO after Russia's 'suicide' drones shot down Read more: Banksy artwork scrubbed from Royal Courts of Justice as police probe criminal damage

Protestors against the former Tayside surgeon campaign for a public inquiry as they demonstrate outside the Scottish Parliament on September 06, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mr Dawson told the inquiry: "The inquiry received information that Mr Eljamel was working in a hospital-based role in Misrata, Libya, though it was not clear which hospital or hospitals. "The inquiry attempted telephone contact with the largest hospital in Misrata, Misrata Medical Centre, and contacted it by email in April and again in May of this year, seeking information about how to get in contact with him, without success or reply. "Further information received by the inquiry suggested that Mr Eljamel may be working in a hospital called Al-Nadha hospital. "Further investigation suggested that there was a hospital with that name in Misrata, Libya, which claimed to specialise, amongst other things, in neurosurgery, spine surgery and chronic pain, a letter was sent to Mr Eljamel at this address on the 28th of May 2025." However, he said, "no reply has been received", before adding that the inquiry will continue to use "what avenues are available to it" to trace Mr Eljamel.

Campaigners called for a public inquiry into the scandal involving NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel, who may have harmed more than 200 patients during his time working between 1995 and 2013. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images