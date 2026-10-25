Sam Fender calls out inflated ticket prices for his upcoming tour
The British musician has since lowered the cost of his upcoming tour tickets, saying the price of playing live music was becoming "astronomical"
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Musician Sam Fender has criticised the pricing of tickets for his upcoming tour, saying he was "not happy" and they would be "getting changed".
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The 32-year-old musician announced his Proper Massive Stadium Tour earlier this week, which is set to visit Newcastle, Cardiff, London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Manchester in summer 2027.
Ahead of tickets going on sale for the tour, Fender responded to a post on social media supposedly breaking down prices for each venues, writing that he was unhappy with the markup.
"They're getting changed," he said on Instagram.
"It got inflated well more than I'd had in mind, it should only be inflated in relation to the cost of putting the show on."
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He also criticised the splitting of standing tickets, saying he did not want there to be an option for fans to pay more money to be closer to the front.
Writing on his Instagram story, North Shields singer said: "I've managed to get front standing tickets removed from the UK stadium tour.
"Whoever buys a standing ticket gets as much chance as anyone to be at the front.
"No more 120 quid standing tickets either."
The prices of tickets have since been adjusted, with Fender saying general admission standing would be £85, and seated tickets would cost £95, £75 and £55 - although he said the prices excluded venue and ticket company fees and the £1 ticket contribution to Live Trust, which supports grassroots venues.
It has been a huge year for the singer, after his duet with fellow Brit Olivia Dean, 'Rein Me In', officially broke the longest standing record in British music history after spending 19 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the UK singles chart.
But despite lowering the prices, Fender was still unhappy with how expensive live music had become.
"Costs are astronomical compared to two years ago, I can't control the venue and ticketing fees, that's a sad reality of today's industry," he said.
Fender is not the first musician to raise concerns over ticket pricing.
Swedish pop star Zara Larsson agreed with her fans earlier this year that her tickets were too expensive, but said she did not currently have control over the prices - although hoped she would in the future.
Tickets for Sam Fender's Proper Massive Stadium Tour are set to go on general sale this week, including a presale at 09:30 GMT on Wednesday, and the general sale at the same time on Friday.