The British musician has since lowered the cost of his upcoming tour tickets, saying the price of playing live music was becoming "astronomical"

Sam Fender has called out the prices of tickets for his upcoming tour after saying they had been inflated without his knowledge. Picture: Jeremychanphotography/Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Musician Sam Fender has criticised the pricing of tickets for his upcoming tour, saying he was "not happy" and they would be "getting changed".

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The 32-year-old musician announced his Proper Massive Stadium Tour earlier this week, which is set to visit Newcastle, Cardiff, London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Manchester in summer 2027. Ahead of tickets going on sale for the tour, Fender responded to a post on social media supposedly breaking down prices for each venues, writing that he was unhappy with the markup. "They're getting changed," he said on Instagram. "It got inflated well more than I'd had in mind, it should only be inflated in relation to the cost of putting the show on." Read more: Andy Burnham ‘proud’ of Celebrity Gogglebox appearance Read more: Raye wins 2026 Mercury Prize with album This Music May Contain Hope

Sam Fender, who won the Songwriter of the Year aware with Amazon Music, has since reduced the prices of tickets ahead of their sale. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

He also criticised the splitting of standing tickets, saying he did not want there to be an option for fans to pay more money to be closer to the front. Writing on his Instagram story, North Shields singer said: "I've managed to get front standing tickets removed from the UK stadium tour. "Whoever buys a standing ticket gets as much chance as anyone to be at the front. "No more 120 quid standing tickets either."

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean accept the Song of the Year Award with Mastercard for “Rein Me In” on stage at The BRIT Awards 2026 Show. Picture: S.A.M./Alamy

The prices of tickets have since been adjusted, with Fender saying general admission standing would be £85, and seated tickets would cost £95, £75 and £55 - although he said the prices excluded venue and ticket company fees and the £1 ticket contribution to Live Trust, which supports grassroots venues. It has been a huge year for the singer, after his duet with fellow Brit Olivia Dean, 'Rein Me In', officially broke the longest standing record in British music history after spending 19 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the UK singles chart. But despite lowering the prices, Fender was still unhappy with how expensive live music had become. "Costs are astronomical compared to two years ago, I can't control the venue and ticketing fees, that's a sad reality of today's industry," he said.

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson (centre), pictured here in Las Vegas, has also been critical on the price of attending her concerts, saying she hopes to change things going forward. Picture: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy