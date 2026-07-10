Sam Fender and Olivia Dean have made chart history after their hit Rein Me In became the longest-running number one single of all time by a British act.

The duet has now spent 16 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK charts, overtaking Wet Wet Wet’s 1994 smash Love Is All Around and drawing level with Bryan Adams’ (Everything I Do) I Do It For You as the joint second longest-running No1 in UK chart history.

The only record now left to beat is Frankie Laine’s I Believe, which spent 18 weeks at number one in 1953.

Fender said the song’s record-breaking run had been “ridiculous” and admitted each new chart week had become “an excuse to party”.

Paying tribute to his collaborator, he added: “Olivia putting the alternative narrative on it made the song really universal – that opened the floodgates.

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