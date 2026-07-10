Sam Fender and Olivia Dean smash UK chart record with Rein Me In
The only record now left for the duo to beat is Frankie Laine’s I Believe, which spent 18 weeks at number one in 1953
Sam Fender and Olivia Dean have made chart history after their hit Rein Me In became the longest-running number one single of all time by a British act.
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The duet has now spent 16 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK charts, overtaking Wet Wet Wet’s 1994 smash Love Is All Around and drawing level with Bryan Adams’ (Everything I Do) I Do It For You as the joint second longest-running No1 in UK chart history.
The only record now left to beat is Frankie Laine’s I Believe, which spent 18 weeks at number one in 1953.
Fender said the song’s record-breaking run had been “ridiculous” and admitted each new chart week had become “an excuse to party”.
Paying tribute to his collaborator, he added: “Olivia putting the alternative narrative on it made the song really universal – that opened the floodgates.
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“There’s two sides to the story. And, it’s a toe tapper! It’s officially a banger!”
Originally released on Fender’s third solo album, People Watching, Rein Me In was reworked as a duet with Dean and released last June.
The track, a two-way conversation about the breakdown of a relationship, quickly caught fire after the pair debuted it during one of Fender’s London Stadium shows, with footage of the performance going viral on social media.
The song has become Fender’s first UK number one, while it marks Dean’s second chart-topper after Man I Need.
The pair have also set a string of other records, including the longest consecutive run in the UK Top 40, the most weeks in the UK Top 10 for any non-Christmas single, and the only song in UK chart history to return to number one on four separate occasions during the same chart run.
Earlier this year, Rein Me In was named Song of the Year at the 2026 BRIT Awards.
Becca Monahan and Chris Austin, Interim Co-Managing Directors at Official Charts, said the pair had “captured the nation’s imagination” and called it “a historic achievement for two exceptional British talents”.
Wet Wet Wet also congratulated the duo, saying it was “great to see amazing British artists continuing to produce songs that connect with so many people”.