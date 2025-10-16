Sam Fender's People Watching wins 2025 Mercury Prize in Newcastle
Fender was given the prestigious gong in Newcastle - close to his hometown of North Shields
Sam Fender has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize for his third studio album, 'People Watching'.
The singer-songwriter won the accepted the award in Newcastle's Utilita Area - close to his hometown of North Shields.
This year’s ceremony marks the first time the prestigious awards show has been held outside of London.
He beat out rock bands Fontaines DC and Wolf Alice, Irish pop star CMAT, and Britpop icons Pulp to win the prize.
Sam Fender received the trophy from BBC DJ Sian Eleri before performing the title track ‘People Watching’ from his winning album to a standing ovation.
Sam Fender launched his debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles' in 2019, which topped the UK album chart, then consolidated with a second album 'Seventeen Going Under' in 2021
He released his latest album 'People Watching' in February this year.
The Mercury Prize, founded in 1992, recognises the best new British & Irish music, celebrating artistic achievement across an eclectic range of contemporary music genres.
As an independent arts prize, it champions the album format, acts as a snapshot of the year in music and often provides a major platform for up and coming artists and their musical work.
The Prize has been an important milestone in many artists’ journeys, providing a stepping stone to wider success in the UK and Ireland as well as internationally.
The most nominated artists are Radiohead and Arctic Monkeys, each with five, while PJ Harvey is the only artist to have won it twice.
The judging panel said: ‘This year proved that the album remains the format of choice for artists tobest present a body of work. That, however, made our job as judges of the 2025 Mercury Prize forAlbum of the Year is more challenging than ever.
"After much discussion, however, we all decided on one album that stood out for its cohesion, character and ambition. It felt like a classic album, which will take pride of place in record collections for years to come.
"‘People Watching’ by Sam Fender is both melody-rich and expansive, marrying heartland rock with the realities of everyday life and the importance of community. These are thoughtful songs with broad appeal, as cinematic as they are intimate, making ‘People Watching’ a worthy winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year."
The Awards Show was hosted by Lauren Laverne and featured live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists, including Emma-Jean Thackray, FKA twigs, Jacob Alon, Joe Webb, Martin Carthy, Pa Salieu, Pulp, Sam Fender and Wolf Alice, who each played one track from their shortlisted album.