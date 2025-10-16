Fender was given the prestigious gong in Newcastle - close to his hometown of North Shields

Fender's winning album has two Top 10 singles and prompted a series of stadium concerts. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Sam Fender has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize for his third studio album, 'People Watching'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer-songwriter won the accepted the award in Newcastle's Utilita Area - close to his hometown of North Shields. This year’s ceremony marks the first time the prestigious awards show has been held outside of London. He beat out rock bands Fontaines DC and Wolf Alice, Irish pop star CMAT, and Britpop icons Pulp to win the prize. Sam Fender received the trophy from BBC DJ Sian Eleri before performing the title track ‘People Watching’ from his winning album to a standing ovation. Read More: Grammy-award winning R&B legend D'Angelo dies aged 51 Read More: ‘Good news’ for UK music as Spotify to work with record labels on AI

The move to Newcastle, near where Fender grew up has helped to counter a generally London-centric music industry and been widely praised. Picture: Getty

Sam Fender launched his debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles' in 2019, which topped the UK album chart, then consolidated with a second album 'Seventeen Going Under' in 2021 He released his latest album 'People Watching' in February this year. The Mercury Prize, founded in 1992, recognises the best new British & Irish music, celebrating artistic achievement across an eclectic range of contemporary music genres. As an independent arts prize, it champions the album format, acts as a snapshot of the year in music and often provides a major platform for up and coming artists and their musical work. The Prize has been an important milestone in many artists’ journeys, providing a stepping stone to wider success in the UK and Ireland as well as internationally. The most nominated artists are Radiohead and Arctic Monkeys, each with five, while PJ Harvey is the only artist to have won it twice.