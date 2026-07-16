Sam Neill’s cause of death revealed after Jurassic Park actor dies aged 78
His death came months after he announced he was cancer-free following treatment for the “ferocious” and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma he revealed three years earlier
Jurassic Park star Sam Neill died from pneumonia, his long-time representative has confirmed.
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The Northern Ireland-born New Zealand actor, best known for playing Dr Alan Grant in the blockbuster franchise, died aged 78 in Sydney, Australia, on Monday.
His death came months after he announced he was cancer-free following treatment for the “ferocious” and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma he revealed three years earlier.
Philip Grenz, the actor’s agent, said in a statement: “Since Sam Neill’s passing, several stories have appeared in the media which contain inaccuracies and outright falsehoods.
“As Sam Neill’s longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans.
“Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy.”
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He continued: “In addition to running his award-winning winery, Two Paddocks, Sam had filmed four projects back-to-back during the past year, all of which will be released within the coming months.
“As Sam was an intensely private man who loathed a fuss, his family will honour him with a private family memorial at his farm in New Zealand at a still-undetermined later date.”
At his home in New Zealand’s Central Otago region, Neill owned Two Paddocks, a farm and winery he established in 1993.
The property sat next door to that of his friend, Sleeping Dogs director Roger Donaldson.
Grenz added: “I’d like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time.”
Announcing Neill’s death in a statement on Monday, his family said he died “surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life”.
They added: “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free.”
In lieu of flowers, his family requested donations to the Dunstan Hospital Foundation in New Zealand, the blood cancer research charity the Snowdome Foundation, or groups working to protect New Zealand’s flora and fauna.
Tributes poured in for the actor, who was also known for portraying the corrupt senior police officer Major Chester Campbell in the first two seasons of Peaky Blinders opposite Cillian Murphy.
Murphy paid tribute to Neill, saying: “Like everyone who knew and worked with Sam, I admired him and adored him in equal measure. He was one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors…RIP.”
Neill’s Jurassic Park co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum were among the other celebrities to honour the actor.
Dern said: “Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness, and love, always with the driest of wit. He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr Alan Grant.”
Goldblum said: “The next great adventure begins. Love, always and forever.”
Born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, to an English mother and New Zealand father, Neill first gained attention for his role in the 1977 thriller, Sleeping Dogs.
His breakthrough came in 1993’s Jurassic Park, a franchise he later returned to in Jurassic Park III and 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion.
Neill was also widely acclaimed for his turn as New Zealand settler Alisdair Stewart in Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning film, The Piano, as well as Sean Connery thriller The Hunt For Red October, and Taika Waititi’s breakout hit, Hunt For The Wilderpeople.