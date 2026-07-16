His death came months after he announced he was cancer-free following treatment for the “ferocious” and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma he revealed three years earlier

Sam Neill in a still from hit movie Jurassic Park. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill died from pneumonia, his long-time representative has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Northern Ireland-born New Zealand actor, best known for playing Dr Alan Grant in the blockbuster franchise, died aged 78 in Sydney, Australia, on Monday. His death came months after he announced he was cancer-free following treatment for the “ferocious” and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma he revealed three years earlier. Philip Grenz, the actor’s agent, said in a statement: “Since Sam Neill’s passing, several stories have appeared in the media which contain inaccuracies and outright falsehoods. “As Sam Neill’s longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans. “Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy.” Read More: Fifa World Cup 2026 confirm super star performances ahead of final game Read More: 'We were shocked it worked' Anne Hathaway breaks silence on surprise 'buzzer beater' pregnancy at 43

Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Richard Attenborough as John Hammond, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park. Picture: Getty

He continued: “In addition to running his award-winning winery, Two Paddocks, Sam had filmed four projects back-to-back during the past year, all of which will be released within the coming months. “As Sam was an intensely private man who loathed a fuss, his family will honour him with a private family memorial at his farm in New Zealand at a still-undetermined later date.” At his home in New Zealand’s Central Otago region, Neill owned Two Paddocks, a farm and winery he established in 1993. The property sat next door to that of his friend, Sleeping Dogs director Roger Donaldson. Grenz added: “I’d like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time.”

Sam Neill in 2024. Picture: Alamy