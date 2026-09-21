Marwell Zoo is still encouraging Winchester locals to look out for the missing capybara, Samba, six months after her escape.

One-year-old Samba and her sister Tango escaped from the Hampshire facility in March, only one day after their arrival from Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park in Suffolk.

The pair broke through a small hole in their temporary enclosure to escape, but while Tango was quickly recaptured, Samba has still been on the run.

She has now been spotted a few times around the Hampshire area, with the most recent photograph having been taken in August, but all attempts to recapture her have failed.

"Our teams continue to carry out regular searches, focusing on areas where Samba is most likely to be, particularly along waterways and in dense vegetation," Marwell Zoo has said.

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