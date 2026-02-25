A shake-up of GPs' contracts with the NHS will see them commit to providing same-day appointments to all patients with urgent need

Patients with urgent needs would be guaranteed a same-day GP appointment under landmark changes to the NHS's contract for surgeries. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Patients with urgent needs would be guaranteed a same-day GP appointment under landmark changes to the NHS's contract for surgeries.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has pledged a £485 million boost to investment to expand access to GPs in England. The new contract between GPs and the DHSC will require all patients with urgent needs to have access to a same-day GP appointment. A separate £300 million of existing money in the service will be ring-fenced to help recruit additional GPs or increase hours of current family doctors, the Department of Health and Social Care said. As part of a new package of measures, ministers have also made changes to a controversial recruitment scheme for GP practices to expand the number of medics who can be employed using the Additional Roles and Reimbursement Scheme. Read More: NHS ‘maze’ leaving patients frustrated and confused Read More: NHS hip and knee operations cancelled 'for months' due to bone cement shortage

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has pledged a £485 million boost to investment to expand access to GPs in England. Picture: Getty

Nearly half (48 per cent) of all UK adults avoided or delayed contacting their GP about a health concern last year, a new poll suggests. People cited difficulties contacting their local practice, opting to wait for the problem to go away and not expecting to be offered a suitable appointment as some of the main reasons behind their decision. Accessing a GP is the public's main priority for the NHS, along with improved A&E waiting times, the poll suggests. Meanwhile, two in five adults (42 per cent) believe that the general standard of care provided by the NHS worsened in the last year, according to polling conducted in December. Only one in eight (12 per cent) believe it has improved, according to a survey conducted by the Health Foundation and Ipsos of 2,200 UK adults. "Our findings signal that too often people are going without the care they need, which risks storing up health problems further down the line and placing more strain on an already stretched service," said Tim Gardner, assistant director of policy at the Health Foundation.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the Government was "fixing the front door to the NHS". Picture: Alamy