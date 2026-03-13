Police officer who was face of recruitment campaign for Met charged with stalking and harassing woman
A Metropolitan Police officer who took part in a recruitment drive for the force has appeared in court charged with stalking and harassing a woman.
Listen to this article
Pc Samson Akinnawo featured in the Met's Change Needs You campaign in July 2024 during which he said he had wanted to be a police officer since he was a child, and appeared in adverts for the force.
On Friday, the 35-year-old appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court charged with stalking and harassing Melieka Daley between June and August last year through repeatedly calling and messaging her, visiting her home, telling her he had followed her from work and contacting her friend following his arrest.
It is alleged the stalking caused Ms Daley serious harm and distress and impacted on her day-to-day activities.
Read more: Man jailed for 'cold-blooded' murder of ex-wife who he buried in 'makeshift grave' in garden
Read more: Manslaughter-accused husband told wife he would 'snap her neck, cut up her body and dissolve it in acid', court hears
At the hearing, the defendant, wearing a shirt, trousers and navy blue tie, admitted failing to disclose the passcode to a phone to police on November 26 last year.
Akinnawo, who is a former prison officer and bus driver, was released on conditional bail by District Judge Lisa Towell ahead of a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on April 10 where he will enter pleas to the other offences.
The defendant, of Walton Road, Newham in London, was part of the Met's Specialist Operations unit at the time of the matters and is currently suspended from duty, the force said.
Scotland Yard said the charges followed the officer's arrest in July 2025.