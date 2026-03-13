A Metropolitan Police officer who took part in a recruitment drive for the force has appeared in court charged with stalking and harassing a woman.

Pc Samson Akinnawo featured in the Met's Change Needs You campaign in July 2024 during which he said he had wanted to be a police officer since he was a child, and appeared in adverts for the force.

On Friday, the 35-year-old appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court charged with stalking and harassing Melieka Daley between June and August last year through repeatedly calling and messaging her, visiting her home, telling her he had followed her from work and contacting her friend following his arrest.

It is alleged the stalking caused Ms Daley serious harm and distress and impacted on her day-to-day activities.