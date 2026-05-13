The electronics giant said the image was provided by a content partner, which said permission had been granted to use it

Dua Lipa is suing the electronics giant for £11 million. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Samsung has denied "intentionally misusing" a picture of Dua Lipa to sell TVs without obtaining the singer's permission.

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Dua Lipa is suing the electronics giant for £11 million after it allegedly used her photograph on the packaging of some of its TVs without her consent. Ms Lipa, who is known for hits including Levitating and One Kiss, accused Samsung of "exploiting" her "carefully curated and extremely valuable brand identity to sell televisions". The South Korean-based tech company "ignored" the singer's repeated demands to “cease and desist from infringing on her rights” to the picture, which was taken backstage at a 2024 festival in Texas. Read more: Taylor Swift applies to trademark her voice and likeness in bid to prevent AI deepfakes Read more: Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for £11million

Ms Lipa, who is known for hits including Levitating and One Kiss, accused Samsung of "exploiting" her "carefully curated and extremely valuable brand identity to sell televisions". Picture: Getty

In a statement released on Wednesday, Samsung said the image was provided by a content partner, which said permission had been granted to use it. “Ms Lipa’s image was used in 2025 to reflect the content of our third-party partners that are available on Samsung TVs and was originally provided by a content partner for our free streaming service Samsung TV Plus,” the statement said. “The image was used only after receiving explicit assurance from the content partner that permission had been secured, including for the retail boxes. Given this assurance, we deny any allegations of intentional misuse."

The lawsuit includes allegations of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and violation of her right of publicity. Picture: Getty

Documents filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California show the singer is suing the South Korean company for 15 million US dollars (£11 million). The lawsuit includes allegations of copyright infringement, trademark infringement, and violation of her right of publicity. The court document reads: “Samsung exploited Ms Lipa’s carefully curated and extremely valuable brand identity to sell televisions, by using, without authorisation, Ms Lipa’s copyrighted image on the front of cardboard boxes offering Samsung televisions for sale.