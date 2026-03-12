A police officer has been charged with the rape of a girl and the sexual assault of another.

PC Samuel Davis, who serves with Sussex Police, is accused of the assaults which are alleged to have taken place between September 1 2017 and August 31 2019.

The 21-year-old has been charged with the rape of a girl aged between 13 and 15, and sexual assault by touching of a child.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said that the offences were "alleged to have taken place when Davis was a teenager and before he joined Sussex Police".