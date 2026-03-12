Police officer charged with rape of girl and sexual assault of another
A police officer has been charged with the rape of a girl and the sexual assault of another.
Listen to this article
PC Samuel Davis, who serves with Sussex Police, is accused of the assaults which are alleged to have taken place between September 1 2017 and August 31 2019.
The 21-year-old has been charged with the rape of a girl aged between 13 and 15, and sexual assault by touching of a child.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said that the offences were "alleged to have taken place when Davis was a teenager and before he joined Sussex Police".
He added: "Both victims were known to him, and they and their families are being supported by specialist officers.
Davis, who was based at the Brighton and Hove division, has been suspended from duty, and will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Friday March 13.
The force spokesman added: "The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, who directed a conduct investigation by the Professional Standards Department, which will await the outcome of the criminal proceedings."