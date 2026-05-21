The two teenagers suspected of the San Diego mosque shooting wrote a 75-page document containing extremist language, including neo-Nazi ideology, it has been revealed.

Caleb Vazquez and Cain Clark, who are thought to have met online, shot and killed three people at the Islamic Centre of San Diego before taking their own lives on Monday.

Following the shocking attack, authorities investigating the motive uncovered the lengthy document, which is packed with discriminatory language about Muslims, Jewish people, Black people, Latino people, the LGBTQ community, women and various other identity groups.

The typewritten document also includes Nazi iconography and explicit references to accelerationism, a white supremacist ideology which encourages acts of violence to increase the pace of the creation of a white “ethnostate.”

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