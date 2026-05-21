San Diego mosque suspects’ writings reveal 'Neo-Nazi ideology'
The gunmen expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and both the Christchurch and Columbine shooters in the 75-page document
The two teenagers suspected of the San Diego mosque shooting wrote a 75-page document containing extremist language, including neo-Nazi ideology, it has been revealed.
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Caleb Vazquez and Cain Clark, who are thought to have met online, shot and killed three people at the Islamic Centre of San Diego before taking their own lives on Monday.
Following the shocking attack, authorities investigating the motive uncovered the lengthy document, which is packed with discriminatory language about Muslims, Jewish people, Black people, Latino people, the LGBTQ community, women and various other identity groups.
The typewritten document also includes Nazi iconography and explicit references to accelerationism, a white supremacist ideology which encourages acts of violence to increase the pace of the creation of a white “ethnostate.”
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Mark Remily, the FBI special agent in charge in San Diego, said the gunmen "didn’t discriminate on who they hated" and the document "covered a wide aspect of races and religions".
The document also details “general misanthropy and an immersion in online nihilistic violent extremist ecosystems,” a review carried out by the Anti-Defamation League’s Centre on Extremism determined.
The suspects' writings illuminated the realities of violent extremism in the early 21st century, reminiscent of the Christchurch shooting at two mosques in 2019.
The horrific attack, which was livestreamed and clipped up into editable digital content, ushered in a new era of extremist violence online.
In the 75-page document, the authors express admiration for Adolf Hitler, the Christchurch Shooter, and other gunmen, including those responsible for the Columbine High School massacre of 1999, NBC News reported.
Addressing reporters, Remily added that federal law enforcement officials were “still going through” precisely how the suspects became radicalised.