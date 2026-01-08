By Henry Moore

A sanctioned Russian tanker is currently sailing through the English Channel - just one day after the US and its allies seized a Kremlin-flagged vessel off the coast of Iceland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The tanker was sanctioned under the name Tia in 2024. Picture: ShipsNostalgia

This comes just hours after two Russian and Venezuelan-flagged oil tankers were seized by the US and its allies, including with help from the UK. The seizures were conducted as part of the US Coast Guard's dual operation to seize Venezuela-linked oil tankers in a "meticulously coordinated" operation, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. The operations, which took place within hours of each other, saw troops board one ship in the North Atlantic Sea and another in international waters near the Caribbean. The tankers - the Marinera and the Sophia - were "either last docked in Venezuela or en route to it." Speaking on Wednesday evening, Defence Secretary John Healey told Ministers that while no UK personnel took part in the boarding of the Marinera, its forces supported the operation "at the request of the US". The hastily reflagged oil tanker was under US military surveillance roughly 250 miles off the coast of Ireland after evading interception in the Caribbean last month, changing its name, and turning north towards Russia. The vessel, formerly known as Bella 1, has been renamed Marinera, re-registered in Russia, and had a crudely painted Russian flag slapped onto its hull.

The Marinera is not currently carrying oil but has a long history of transporting sanctioned Venezuelan crude and has been under sustained US surveillance for weeks. Picture: Reuters