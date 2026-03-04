A sanctioned Russian tanker has exploded off the coast of Libya following a suspected drone attack.

Libya said the Russian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied natural gas exploded and erupted in flames before sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast.

The Libyan Maritime Authority said there was a "sudden explosions, followed by a massive fire" on the Arctic Metagaz on Tuesday off the coast of the Libyan city of Sirte.

"The wreckage occurred in the maritime area between Libya and Malta, within the Libyan search-and-rescue zone ... approximately 130 nautical miles (240 kilometres) north of the port of Sirte," the authority added.

It said on Wednesday that no casualties have been reported.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Read more: Iranian warship sinks following 'submarine attack' off Sri Lanka - as more than 100 missing and 78 wounded

Read more: Three men arrested on suspicion of spying for China