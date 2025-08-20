A TV ad for Sanex shower gel has been banned for reinforcing the offensive racial stereotype that black skin was “problematic” and that white skin was “superior”, a watchdog has said. Picture: ASA/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A TV ad for Sanex shower gel has been banned for reinforcing the offensive racial stereotype that black skin was "problematic" and that white skin was "superior", a watchdog has said.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled the ad must not appear again after investigating two complaints that it perpetuated negative stereotypes about people with darker skin tones. The ad, seen in June, included a voiceover that said: "To those who might scratch day and night. To those whose skin will feel dried out even by water," alongside scenes of a black woman with red scratch marks and another covered with a cracked clay-like material. Alongside scenes of a white woman taking a shower with the product, the ad then stated: "Try to take a shower with the new Sanex skin therapy and its patented amino acid complex. For 24 hour hydration feel." The ad ended with on-screen text and the voiceover stating: "Relief could be as simple as a shower." Read more: Trump wants to end Ukraine war 'to get into heaven', White House says, as it confirms US air support 'an option' Read more: UK inflation jumps to 3.8% hitting 19-month high after surge in food, petrol and travel prices Colgate-Palmolive, which owns the Sanex brand, said the depiction of diverse models in the ad, either experiencing skin discomfort or post-product relief, was shown in a "before and after" scenario to show their product was suitable and effective for all, rather than as a comparison based on race or ethnicity. On that basis, it believed the ad did not perpetuate negative racial stereotypes and was not likely to cause serious or widespread offence.

