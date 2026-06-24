Is the new Santander savings account worth it? What is the minimum savings per month? And can you withdraw cash? Here's the advantages and disadvantages of the new bank savings scheme.

Santander has brought to the market a new competitive savings scheme which will pay customers 8% interest for the first 12 months.

Not only that, but the bank is also offering a £180 account switch bonus for anyone wanting to move their current account to Santander.

But while the offer on paper seems pretty impressive, customers are being warned to do their research before committing to the new savings accounts.

Undoubtedly one of the most desirable offers on the market in June 2026, here's all the advantages and disadvantages of the new Santander savings account.