The 6ft 5in player had been at Chelsea nightclub Rex Rooms with other Saracens players after an end-of-season social

Auvaa is yet to make his Saracens first-team debut but was a regular in the second tier of English rugby last season. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Saracens player caught up in the late-night clash involving Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson is believed to be 21-year-old Totoa Auvaa.

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Auvaa, who is listed as 6ft 5in and 125kg, had been at Chelsea nightclub Rex Rooms with other Saracens players after an end-of-season social in Fulham on Sunday. Stokes and Atkinson were also at the venue, in the VIP area into the early hours of Monday, despite England’s newly imposed midnight curfew. It is understood a confrontation broke out between the trio and a member of England’s security team. An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) security guard was reportedly injured after an initial punch was aimed at Atkinson, sparking a melee. Read more: Test cricket's new reality: Ben Stokes urges flexible approach to players' IPL commitments Read more: Gus Atkinson on Lord’s honours board again as England thrash New Zealand

Ben Stokes, the England captain, looks on after their victory during day four of the 1st Rothesay test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's. Picture: Getty

Stokes and Atkinson are understood not to have been hurt. It is not yet clear whether either player retaliated. Saracens have not released an official statement yet, but the club told Sky Sports: “We are aware of an incident involving an academy player connected to Saracens on Sunday evening. “The club is currently establishing the full facts and is in contact with the relevant authorities and individuals involved. "Once this process is complete, the matter will be reviewed and addressed appropriately. “We will make no further comment at this time.” Auvaa, the former Samoa Under-20 captain, is yet to make his Saracens first-team debut but was a regular in the second tier of English rugby last season. Earlier on Sunday, England players and Saracens squad members had gathered at the White Horse in Parsons Green. A smaller group, including Stokes, Atkinson and Auvaa, later moved on to Chelsea. No other England players are understood to have broken curfew.

England players and Saracens squad members gathered at the White Horse in Parsons Green on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Neither Stokes nor Atkinson is expected to be named in England’s squad for next week’s Test at The Oval while the incident is investigated. That would leave Harry Brook in line to captain the side. An ECB statement released on Monday evening read: “The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men’s Test against New Zealand. “Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. “We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. “The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible.”

Gus Atkinson was a key player in securing the 115-run win over New Zealand win at Lord's on Sunday. Picture: Getty

The development is a major blow for the ECB, which has been trying to repair England’s image after a string of off-field incidents. Brook was previously fined £30,000 and officially reprimanded after a separate late-night investigation in New Zealand. He initially claimed he had been alone, before it emerged he had been covering for team-mates Jacob Bethell and Josh Tongue. In January, ECB chief executive Richard Gould said England players would face a midnight curfew and tighter controls following incidents in New Zealand and during the Ashes. England had only just wrapped up a 115-run win over New Zealand at Lord’s on Sunday — their first Test since the Ashes drubbing.

Brook was previously fined £30,000 and officially reprimanded after a separate late-night investigation in New Zealand. Picture: Getty