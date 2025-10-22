The former royal has also rebranded her X (formerly Twitter) account to sarahMFergie15

By Alice Padgett

Sarah Ferguson has removed her "Duchess of York" title from Companies House records just days after scrubbing it from her social media profiles.

The former royal has also rebranded her X (formerly Twitter) account, switching her long-standing handle "SarahTheDuchess" to "sarahMFergie15". Fergie, who became Duchess of York upon her marriage to Prince Andrew in 1986, will now be referred to simply as Sarah Ferguson in all official contexts. Her title had been the last formal link to the Royal Family she retained after their 1996 divorce, when she also lost the style Her Royal Highness. Despite the split, the pair have continued to live together at the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor - a property now facing scrutiny after reports Andrew has lived rent-free for 22 years. According to documents seen by the Daily Mail, his lease requires payment of “one peppercorn (if demanded) per annum”. Parliamentary committees are said to be reviewing how the Crown Estate, which owns the property, has managed the arrangement. On Monday, royal.uk was also quietly edited to remove all references to the Duke of York title, now referring to him only as Prince Andrew. The updated page reads: "On 13 January 2022, Buckingham Palace announced that, with Queen Elizabeth II's approval and agreement, Prince Andrew’s military affiliations and Royal patronages would be returned to Her late Majesty, and The Prince would not return to public duties.

