Inside killer cop Wayne Couzens' family home where he lived with wife and kids - as property goes on sale for £280K
The family home of killer cop Wayne Couzens has gone on the market for £280k - and comes complete with garden hot tub.
Couzens, a former Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection (PaDP) officer, abducted and murdered Sarah Everard while off-duty near Clapham Common in March 2021.
The ex-Met Police officer, 52, is currently serving a whole life sentence for kidnap, rape and murder.
Now, the ex-officer's home that he shared with his wife, Olena, and their two children, for five years.
The Rightmove listing shows the expansive three-bedroom Kent property has been put back on the market for £280,000 after the initial sale fell through, according to reports.
Initially listed for £300,000, the home was initially described by estate agents as an "ideal terraced family house" with "three double bedrooms and ample living space".
According to the listing on Rightmove: "The rear garden is a great size and overlooks fields behind. To the front there is a blocked paved driveway and garage.
"The property has been well cared for and has a modern kitchen bathroom and log burner."
The couple first purchased the property in 2016 after securing it for £200,000 with a loan from NatWest, according to the Mail Online.
Couzens also went on to build a hot tub in the garden of the Deal property, as seen in the listing's photos.
Police arrested Couzens at the property following the brutal killing of the 33-year-old, with bodycam footage showing the moment of his arrest.
The disgraced former cop staged a 'fake arrest' on Sarah using his police ID during Covid lockdown after she had visited a friend for dinner.
It comes after Couzens, 52, was transported from HMP Frankland to an NHS hospital to undergo a lumbar procedure in June.
The cost of transporting Couzens, who required tight security, was estimated to be £10,000, while the procedure costs the NHS around £7,000.
Couzens was escorted from the prison in a bulletproof van with a high-security escort.
Labour's MP for North Durham, Luke Akehurst, raised concerns that the convicted rapist and murderer has been able to skip the waiting list for the procedure, which normally has an 18-week NHS waiting time.