Inside killer cop Wayne Couzens' home where he lived with wife and kids - as property goes on sale for £280K. Picture: Rightmove

By Danielle de Wolfe

The family home of killer cop Wayne Couzens has gone on the market for £280k - and comes complete with garden hot tub.

Couzens, a former Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection (PaDP) officer, abducted and murdered Sarah Everard while off-duty near Clapham Common in March 2021. The ex-Met Police officer, 52, is currently serving a whole life sentence for kidnap, rape and murder. Now, the ex-officer's home that he shared with his wife, Olena, and their two children, for five years. The Rightmove listing shows the expansive three-bedroom Kent property has been put back on the market for £280,000 after the initial sale fell through, according to reports.

Initially listed for £300,000, the home was initially described by estate agents as an "ideal terraced family house" with "three double bedrooms and ample living space". According to the listing on Rightmove: "The rear garden is a great size and overlooks fields behind. To the front there is a blocked paved driveway and garage. "The property has been well cared for and has a modern kitchen bathroom and log burner." The couple first purchased the property in 2016 after securing it for £200,000 with a loan from NatWest, according to the Mail Online.

Couzens also went on to build a hot tub in the garden of the Deal property, as seen in the listing's photos. Police arrested Couzens at the property following the brutal killing of the 33-year-old, with bodycam footage showing the moment of his arrest. The disgraced former cop staged a 'fake arrest' on Sarah using his police ID during Covid lockdown after she had visited a friend for dinner. It comes after Couzens, 52, was transported from HMP Frankland to an NHS hospital to undergo a lumbar procedure in June.

