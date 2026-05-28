Leading female screenwriters have signed an open letter criticising the decision to commission a male writer for the two-part series

Sarah Everard was raped and killed by a serving Metropolitan Police officer on 3 March 2021. Picture: Handout

By Georgia Rowe

The BBC’s plan to make a drama about the rape and murder of Sarah Everard has come under fire after leading female screenwriters signed an open letter criticising the decision to commission a male writer.

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Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said the letter reflected “the strength of feeling, the sadness, the confusion” felt by its signatories. She added: “It feels almost impossible, in something as raw as this, to separate the storyteller from the story itself. “In a case so rooted in the dynamics of power and gender, the question of who tells the story is inseparable from the story itself.” Everard was abducted, raped and killed by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens in south London on 3 March 2021. Read more: Matthew Perry's assistant jailed for injecting the Friends star with ketamine that killed him Read more: Katie Price's husband found 'in Dubai prison' after two weeks 'missing'

Flowers Surround The Bandstand Memorial To Murdered Sarah Everard. Picture: Getty

He tricked her into thinking she could be arrested for breaking Covid lockdown rules as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham. The currently untitled two-part factual drama will examine the circumstances that allowed a sex offender to become, and remain, a police officer. The series will be made by award-winning writer Jeff Pope who has also produced other dramas based on true crime, including Little Boy Blue, which follows the 2007 murder of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in Liverpool. Speaking to Sky, Dame Caroline called Pope “a very experienced and brilliant screenwriter," adding she is sure “he’ll do a great job”. Discussing his plans, Pope said the key question asked by the drama is how Couzens was still a serving officer "after committing numerous sexual offences over a long period of time".

The series will be made by award-winning writer Jeff Pope who has also produced other dramas based on real-life crime. Picture: Getty