Sarah Everard was raped and killed by a serving Metropolitan Police officer five years ago today. Picture: Handout

By Jacob Paul

Britain’s most senior police officer has hailed the “extraordinary dignity in the face of unbearable grief” shown by the family of Sarah Everard on the fifth anniversary of her murder.

The 33-year-old was raped and killed by a serving Metropolitan Police officer who tricked her into thinking she could be arrested for breaking Covid lockdown rules as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3 2021. In a statement issued by the force, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: "Sarah Everard should still be here. "Five years have passed since her senseless and devastating murder. "What happened to her was a profound betrayal: of her, of her family and loved ones, and of every person who places their trust in policing." He said the fact that she was killed by a serving police officer, Wayne Couzens, was "as devastating today as it was in 2021". "It was an unthinkable abuse of power and a total violation of the values that the Met, and policing stands for. "On the day I heard what he had done, I felt devastated for the immense harm his actions caused to the trust that underpins our relationship with the communities we serve.

Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley. Picture: Getty

“What he did shook policing to its core. It made decent, dedicated officers and staff across the country furious that one of our own could commit such a monstrous crime. “We will always be deeply sorry: for the unimaginable harm done to Sarah, for the trauma endured by her family – who have shown extraordinary dignity in the face of unbearable grief – and for the profound damage inflicted on the trust Londoners should be able to place in their police service.” Couzens was given a whole-life jail term at the end of his Old Bailey trial in September 2021, and the powerful victim impact statement made by Ms Everard’s mother led to the unmasking of another predator hiding in the ranks of the Met. One of the victims of David Carrick was moved to come forward and make a report to the police, which eventually led to his conviction as a serial rapist.

Flowers Surround The Bandstand Memorial To Murdered Sarah Flowers surround the Clapham Common bandstand memorial to murdered Sarah Everard. Picture: Getty