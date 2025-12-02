Wayne Couzens had used his status as a police officer to trick Ms Everard into thinking he could arrest her for breaking lockdown rules

By Danielle de Wolfe

The inquiry into the murder of Sarah Everard by off-duty police officer Wayne Couzens is set to publish further findings from its investigation into women’s safety in public spaces.

The 33-year-old marketing executive was abducted, raped and murdered by the former armed Metropolitan Police officer in March 2021. He had used his status as a police officer to trick Ms Everard into thinking he could arrest her for breaking lockdown rules, as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. The Angiolini Inquiry was launched after Ms Everard’s death to investigate how Couzens was able to carry out his crimes, and look at wider issues within policing and women’s safety. On Tuesday the probe will report back on what measures currently exist to stop sexually-motivated crimes against women in public spaces as its first report of Part 2 of its work. Read more: Starmer admits China poses 'national security threats' to Britain in major foreign policy speech Read more: Teenage girl killed in horror minibus crash as driver of second vehicle arrested

Last year the first phase of the independent investigation published its findings into Couzens’ policing career and discovered he should never have been given a job as a police officer. The inquiry found chances to stop the sexual predator were repeatedly ignored and missed, and chairwoman Lady Elish Angiolini warned without a radical overhaul of policing practices and culture, there is “nothing to stop another Couzens operating in plain sight”. Ms Everard’s family said in response to the inquiry’s first report they believe she died because he was a police officer, adding: “She would never have got into a stranger’s car.” After the harrowing killing of Ms Everard, it emerged there had been concerns about Couzens’ behaviour while he was a police officer, with reports he was nicknamed “the rapist”. He joined Kent Police as a special constable in 2002, became an officer with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary in 2011 and then moved to the Met in 2018.

