Sarah Everard was murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021

Sarah Everard. Picture: Family handout

By Fraser Knight

Government attempts to protect women are being ‘powered by goodwill, rather than proper funding’, an inquiry has said, as it warned ‘women will continue to be harmed’.

The Angiolini Inquiry, set up to investigate the killing of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer, has said there is a ‘troubling lack of momentum and ambition’ to prevent further attacks. That’s despite ministers aiming to halve violence against women within a decade. The second report to be released by Lady Elish Angiolini explores how far existing measures go to stop sexually motivated crimes against women in public spaces. Read more: Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens rushed to hospital for 'non-emergency procedure'

Sarah Everard missing poster in Clapham Common, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

But it warned basic questions couldn’t be answered, including how often offences happen. The inquiry’s own survey found around half of women had felt unsafe because of someone else’s actions or behaviour in the last three years, increasing to three quarters among women aged 18 to 24. In a statement, Lady Elish Angiolini said: “Too many perpetrators are slipping through the cracks in an overworked system; police, prison and probation resources are overstretched and under-funded. “This is despite violence against women and girls being described as a ‘national threat’ in 2023. “In reality, I have found the response overall lacks what is afforded to other high-priority crimes where funding and preventative activity is the norm. “Until this disparity is addressed, violence against women and girls cannot credibly be called a national priority.” In 2023, the government told police chiefs to tackle violence against women with the same urgency they do terrorism.

Inquiry chairwoman Lady Elish Angiolini makes a statement after the first report from the Angiolini Inquiry into Sarah Everard killer Wayne Couzens is published, at the Ashworth Centre in London. Picture date: Thursday February 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

A national programme was set up to change the way crimes like rape are investigated, putting more focus on identifying and targeting perpetrators. But Lady Angiolini has warned that recommendations from her first report, published almost two years ago, have not been fully implemented. They include making sure people with convictions or cautions for sexual offences are barred from joining the police, which according to the report, the Home Office says will not be addressed until next year. A quarter of police forces were also found to have not yet put in place a specialist policy for investigating non-contact sexual offences like indecent exposure. The inquiry’s first report listed a litany of failures in identifying and removing the Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens from duty before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard in March 2021.

Ex-police officer Wayne Couzens . Picture: PA/Metropolitan Police