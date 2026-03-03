Susan Everard's tribute was published as Britain's most senior police officer Sir Mark Rowley, hailed the family's "extraordinary dignity in the face of unbearable grief"

Five years on from her death, Sarah Everard's mother has described her as a "a loving and caring young woman". Picture: Getty

The mother of Sarah Everard has remembered how she "added to the beauty of the world", five years on from her death.

Susan Everard wrote a tribute piece for British Vogue, in which she remembered her daughter's love of travel, dancing, and her sense of humour, as well as her principled nature. Miss Everard was photographed by Vogue at V Festival in 2010, as part of a street fashion series by the magazine, something her mother said she was "thrilled" to feature in.

Sarah Everard was murdered five years ago. Picture: Family handout

She wrote: "It was 2010 when the photograph was taken and, although it is bittersweet, I love to see her, happy and beautiful, with her whole life ahead of her. "It was a golden time when she had recently graduated and was back home from travels to south-east Asia and already making plans for future adventures." She said the marketing executive had loved to travel, spending time in South America, South Africa and Nepal. "She was interested in the world around her and made the most of life. There was a depth to her, she led her life with decency and integrity," Mrs Everard wrote. "She cared about others and worried about us in the pandemic. "She had a large network of friends who were dear to her; we meet up with them now to celebrate her. "I miss the goodness of Sarah: she was thoughtful and dependable and highly principled." She remembered how funny her daughter was, describes her as "a beautiful dancer", and says she misses little things like swapping recipes with her. "Most of all, she was a loving and caring young woman; her many friendships are a testament to her lovely nature. She added to the beauty of the world," her mother wrote. Susan Everard's tribute was published as Britain's most senior police officer Sir Mark Rowley, hailed the family's "extraordinary dignity in the face of unbearable grief" on the fifth anniversary of Sarah's murder.

Wayne Couzens is serving a whole life sentence for the murder of Ms Everard. Picture: Met Police

Miss Everard, 33, was raped and killed by a serving Metropolitan Police officer, who tricked her into thinking she could be arrested for breaking Covid lockdown rules as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3 2021. In a statement issued by the force, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark said: "Sarah Everard should still be here. "Five years have passed since her senseless and devastating murder. "What happened to her was a profound betrayal: of her, of her family and loved ones, and of every person who places their trust in policing." He said the fact that she was killed by a serving police officer, Wayne Couzens, was "as devastating today as it was in 2021". "It was an unthinkable abuse of power and a total violation of the values that the Met, and policing, stands for. "On the day I heard what he had done, I felt devastated for the immense harm his actions caused to the trust that underpins our relationship with the communities we serve. "What he did shook policing to its core. It made decent, dedicated officers and staff across the country furious that one of our own could commit such a monstrous crime. "We will always be deeply sorry: for the unimaginable harm done to Sarah, for the trauma endured by her family - who have shown extraordinary dignity in the face of unbearable grief - and for the profound damage inflicted on the trust Londoners should be able to place in their police service."

People gathered to both pay their respects and protest at a vigil on Clapham Common. Picture: Getty