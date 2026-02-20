Andrew became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested on Thursday

By Chay Quinn

Sarah Ferguson is 'bereft but delusional' after her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor became the first royal in modern history to be arrested on Thursday.

Sources speaking to the Daily Mail claimed that the former Duchess of York was coming to terms with her disastrous fall from grace in the wake of Andrew's arrest. The former prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning after plain-clothed police officers swooped on the Sandringham Estate. He became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody. Despite having previously bounced back from other scandals, Fergie is said to be sitting "in the depths of despair" after the arrest.

One told the Daily Mail: "She feels deeply depressed and that the world is out to get her. She is very, very down. Some people, including Sarah herself, are worried for her mental health. "[But] what she doesn't appear to feel is remorse for what has happened. She just wants this to all go away and allow her to get on with her life. Her head is in the sand." Andrew's arrest has also been "catastrophic" for the ex-couple's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, according to reports. Sources have claimed the arrest left the young royals "in a state", as questions are raised over their mother's whereabouts. Read more: Palace 'won't let taxpayer foot bill' for any legal fees Andrew may face after arrest Read more: Haggard and gaunt Andrew released after 11 hours in custody following Epstein scandal arrest as police continue searches

Searches continued at the Royal Lodge on Friday morning as police continued to gather information. Pictured on Thursday evening, Andrew could be seen leaning backwards in the back seat of a car leaving Aylesham police station in Norfolk.

LBC understands he has now returned to his Sandringham address following a full day of being questioned by officers. A source told the Telegraph previously said that Andrew’s ex-wife and daughters see Epstein as a “curse”, but Fergie is “doing her best to put a brave face on”. The former Duchess, who also had an extensive relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, is understood to have left the UK when Andrew was kicked out of Royal Lodge and may be in Australia or Qatar. Beatrice is married to millionaire property developer and son of an Italian count, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They have two daughters, Sienna, four, and Athena Rose, one. Eugenie has reportedly "trying to create distance between herself and her parents". Last week, the princess left the UK for Qatar where she was working at an art fair in Doha. Fergie is yet to comment on the recent release of documents relating to Epstein or Andrew’s arrest.

The allegations against Andrew that he shared reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with disgraced financier Epstein. Reacting to the arrest on Thursday, King Charles said the "law must take its course" as he pledged to support the investigation.