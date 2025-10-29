Sarah Ferguson has been axed by ITV’s Loose Women and This Morning, it was reported today.

The development comes after she was forced to drop her title and was let go by several charities.

ITV sources told the Daily Mail that despite her being ‘adored’ by bosses for being ‘relatable’ and ‘very likeable’, she will not appear on the shows again.

An insider said: “Fergie won't be appearing on ITV again, there is nothing in the pipeline for her.

“There was once such high hopes for her, she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women.”

Read more: Labour launch crackdown on four-day week councils in bid to improve local services

Read more: Reeves vows to defy economic gloom despite raft of grim forecasts ahead of crunch Budget