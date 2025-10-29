Fergie 'axed from ITV's Loose Women and This Morning'
Sarah Ferguson has been axed by ITV’s Loose Women and This Morning, it was reported today.
The development comes after she was forced to drop her title and was let go by several charities.
ITV sources told the Daily Mail that despite her being ‘adored’ by bosses for being ‘relatable’ and ‘very likeable’, she will not appear on the shows again.
An insider said: “Fergie won't be appearing on ITV again, there is nothing in the pipeline for her.
“There was once such high hopes for her, she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women.”
She has been embroiled in the Epstein scandal that saw Prince Andrew lose his royal titles and face calls for his residency at the Royal Lodge to end.
Fergie had appeared on both ITV’s This Morning and Loose Women.
She joined This Morning as a guest presenter after the departure of Philip Schofield in 2023 and had been touted as a ‘saviour’ for the show.
But it emerged she had sent an email to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in which she appeared to apologise for disassociating from him publicly following his conviction in 2008 for procuring a girl under 18 for sex.
In the email, sent in 2011, Fergie said: “You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.” She later said that her association with him has been a “gigantic error of judgement.”
A spokesman for ITV declined to comment.