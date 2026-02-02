It comes after a separate email allegedly showed the former Duchess of York congratulating Epstein on the birth of a "baby boy"

Sarah Ferguson (centr) pictured in 2009 with Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (right). Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sarah Ferguson took her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to visit Jeffrey Epstein just five days after he was released from prison, newly released emails claim.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Duchess of York allegedly went to see the disgraced paedophile alongside princesses Beatrice, then 20, and Eugenie, then 19, in July 2009. The visit is said to have come less than a week after Epstein was released from prison in Florida, where he served 12 months for soliciting a child for prostitution and was placed under house arrest. The meeting came to light in a released email sent by Epstein in July 2009 to his then partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year jail term for sex trafficking. Read more: Mandelson reported to police over claims he leaked government information to Epstein Read more: Sarah Ferguson sent congratulations to Epstein on birth of 'baby boy,' leaked email reveals

Ms Ferguson allegedly asked if they were would be having dinner. . Picture: Alamy

He wrote: "ferg and the two girls come [sic] yesterday." The day before, Ms Ferguson allegedly emailed Epstein to arrange the visit, asking: "What address shall we come to. It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie. Are we having lunch?" Documents claim the group met at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion, where the paedophile served vegetable lasagne prepared by a Parisian chef. The meeting was then brought up again by Epstein over two years later, when he wrote to British lawyer Paul Tweed to complain about Ms Ferguson's failure to defend him publicly following his conviction. He wrote: "She was the first to celebrate my release with her two daughters in tow. She visited me with [a] policeman sitting at my front desk. She has asked for help with her charities," the Mail on Sunday reports.

Ms Ferguson and Princess Beatrice. Picture: Getty

It was also earlier revealed that Ms Ferguson offered her "love, friendship and congratulations" to Epstein after he was released from prison in 2011 - and congratulated him on the birth of a "baby boy." She said she had heard the news from "The Duke," believed to be a reference to her disgraced ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The bombshell revelation comes days after more than three million files, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images relating to Epstein, were released by the Department of Justice on Friday.

Ms Ferguson and Princess Eugenie. Picture: Getty