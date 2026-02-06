The former Duchess of York and her two children asked the convicted sex offender to come and celebrate “50 years of Papa/Andrew” and bring “presents, presence and your humour” to the event at St James’s Palace in London

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, and Princess Eugenie. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Jeffery Epstein was invited to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s 50th birthday by his then-wife Sarah Ferguson and princess daughters Beartice and Euginie - just days after the financier was released from jail for child sex offences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Duchess of York and her two children asked the convicted sex offender to come and celebrate “50 years of Papa/Andrew” and bring “presents, presence and your humour” to the event at St James’s Palace in London. The trio informed him of the “suits and cocktail dresses” dress code and promised that an exclusive reception would feature some of her own “mysterious mischief”. The latest batch of Epstein files revealed that Andrew’s private secretary Amanda Thirsk wrote the email in February 2010 inviting him to the 50th. But it emerged today that Epstein was still invited even though he was convicted sex on sex trafficking charges after pleading guilty to soliciting sex from girls as young as 14, the Daily Mail reports. It came as Epstein was in discussions with Andrew over clearing a $120,000 debt Ferguson accumulated. Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell seen languishing inside prison cell in new Epstein files footage Read more: Andrew 'appeared on FBI Epstein shortlist' as new files reveal Sarah Ferguson's business plan with paedophile

Emails show Esptein being invited to Andrew's 50th. Picture: DoJ

Replying to the email sent by Thirsk, Epstein simply wrote back “not able”. Documents released by the US Department of Justice last Friday showed Ferguson had told Epstein she wanted to marry him, and also discussed her daughters' love and sex lives with her "pillar" of strength, Epstein, over email. She has not been seen in public since the scandal broke. Files also showed the sex offender was asked to pay almost $15,000 for flights for Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie to go to the US to visit him just 48 hours after his release from prison. In the months after he left jail following a 13-month sentence for soliciting sex from girls as young as 14, Ferguson repeatedly told Epstein he should marry her. That was in September 2009, five months before the party. It also has also emerged that Beatrice, Eugenie and their mother were seemingly so close to Epstein that they visited him in Florida five days after his release. Epstein's assistant Lesley Groff emailed him asking him to approve payment for the Yorks' travel costs on July 24, 2009. She wrote: "Regarding the flights for The Duchess and the girls from Heathrow to Miami and from NY to Heathrow: we are able to get the girls on economy round trip and The Duchess in business round trip. "The girls flights total are $4835.94 and The Duchess' flights total $9244.16. Do I have your permission to purchase these tickets!?." Documents claim the group met at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion, where the paedophile served vegetable lasagne prepared by a Parisian chef. The meeting was then brought up again by Epstein over two years later, when he wrote to British lawyer Paul Tweed to complain about Ms Ferguson's failure to defend him publicly following his conviction.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty