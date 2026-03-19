Proposals to revoke honour to go before City of York councillors next week

Sarah Ferguson could have the honour of the 'Freedom of the City of York’ removed. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

A motion proposing to strip the City of York honour from the former royal and ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will be discussed on 26 March.

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The honour was bestowed as a wedding present after marrying her then-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 1987. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s own Freedom of the City of York was revoked in 2022. This comes after recent revelations from the Epstein files regarding Ferguson's contact with Jeffrey Epstein, the late paedophile financier. Read more: Fergie 'bereft but delusional' after ex Andrew was arrested with former duchess feeling 'world is out to get her' Read more: Sarah Ferguson 'stayed in £13k-a-day Swiss wellness clinic' amid public outrage over Epstein scandal

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

The documents reportedly show Ferguson appearing to seek financial advice and a job from Epstein, alongside Epstein asking Ferguson to release a statement denying he was a “pedo”. An email published in the Mail on Sunday from Ferguson to Epstein in 2011 described him as a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to her and her family. Six companies linked to Ferguson have started winding down. Alongside this, Ferguson’s charity, Sarah's Trust, has announced its closure for the foreseeable future. City of York Council leader, Claire Douglas, said in October that anyone associated with Epstein bearing titles linked to the city after his crimes became known was deplorable.