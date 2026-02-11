Sarah Ferguson is plotting an unlikely comeback after the Epstein scandal from the United Arab Emirates. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sarah Ferguson is plotting an unlikely comeback from the United Arab Emirates amid the Epstein scandal, while admitting to friends that she 'needs money'.

After Sarah and her disgraced ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, faced intense scrutiny for their connections to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, the former Duchess of York is now planning a return to public life. Sarah, 66, is reportedly "getting her head together" in the UAE after a trip to the French Alps with friends, according to the Daily Mail. During her trip to the Middle East, Fergie has also spent time with her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35, in Qatar while the young royal attended an art fair in Doha for work. Read More: Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie invited Jeffrey Epstein to Andrew’s 50th just days after he was released from prison Read More: Andrew 'appeared on FBI Epstein shortlist' as new files reveal Sarah Ferguson's business plan with paedophile

Sarah and her disgraced ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, have faced intense scrutiny for their connections to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

Ferguson has faced heavy criticism since 2011 over her links to the dead sex offender Epstein. She has faced new revelations over their ties since the release of three million 'Epstein Files' in late January. But despite the ongoing scandal, the former royal is reported to be scouting for a new PR team to represent her upon her return to the UK. Sources told the Daily Mail that Sarah has told friends: "I need to get back to work. I need money." Despite having once described her relationship with ex Andrew as "the happiest divorced couple in the world", Sarah is now said to have admitted she needs to distance herself from the disgraced former prince. Andrew is facing police probes over claims that he leaked business secrets to Epstein while serving as the UK's Trade Envoy, as well as new allegations that he had sex with a woman trafficked by the paedophile to him.

Ferguson has faced heavy criticism since 2011 over her links to the dead sex offender Epstein (pictured). Picture: Alamy

A friend told the Daily Mail: "When I come back, I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew." The reports have dashed suggestions that Sarah may join Andrew in his royal exile in Sandringham. Ferguson will instead look for a new home close to her former Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor. Recent weeks have seen a new swathe of allegations against Ferguson after the release of the Epstein Files. Among the claims were allegations she called the paedophile the "brother she always wished for", told the trafficker "marry me", and took her teenage daughters to see the abuser shortly after he was freed from prison. As a result of the renewed focus, Sarah's charity was forced to close for the foreseeable future. Last week, a spokesperson for Sarah's Trust said: "Our chair, Sarah Ferguson, and the board of trustees have agreed that, with regret, the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future. "This has been under discussion and in train for some months. "We remain extremely proud of the work of the trust over recent years. We have partnered with over 60 other charities in over 20 countries, providing education, healthcare, crisis response and environmental projects. "We delivered over 150,000 aid parcels during the COVID pandemic, provided medical aid and training for those affected by the war in Ukraine and delivered education for over 200 children in Ghana."

During her trip to the Middle East, Fergie has also spent time with her youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie (right), 35, in Qatar. Picture: Getty