Sarah Ferguson was dropped from multiple charities on Monday after an apology email sent to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

Several charities severed ties with Fergie on Monday following the emergence of the correspondence. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Duchess of York, sent an apology email to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein after he threatened to “destroy” her family in a “chilling call”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duchess sent the message in April 2011, describing Epstein as a “supreme friend”, after publicly disowning him in the media. Several charities severed ties with her on Monday following the emergence of the correspondence. James Henderson, the duchess’s spokesperson at the time, said the email was sent after a “really menacing and nasty” phone call from the sex offender who had a “Hannibal Lecter-type voice”, the Telegraph reported. Read More: Teenage Cancer Trust joins slew of charities to axe Sarah Ferguson over leaked Jeffrey Epstein email Read also: All the charities and organisations the Yorks are still patrons of

The duchess sent the message in April 2011, describing Epstein as a “supreme friend”. Picture: Getty

According to the outlet, Mr Henderson said: “People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was. I can remember everything about that call. “It was a chilling call and I’m surprised anybody was ever friends with him given the way he talked to me. “He said he would destroy the York family and he was quite clear on that. He said he would destroy me. He wasn’t shouting. He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was very cold and calm and really menacing and nasty.”

Prince Andrew, the Duchess of York's ex-husband, was friends with Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

He continued: “The pressure she was put under to protect her family must have been huge. I am sure there were legal actions. “And this was long before the duke’s life had been ruined by his association with Epstein. It was 14 years ago and everyone will do what they have to do to protect their family. “Her family and children will always come first for her.” The phone call reportedly took place in the wake of the duchess’s interview with the Evening Standard on March 7 2011, in which she apologised for accepting £15,000 from Epstein.

During the interview, she told the newspaper: “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. “Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.” A little over a month later, the duchess sent a message to Epstein, reported by The Sun newspaper, in which she said: “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me.“ And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. “You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.” It continued: “I was advised in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you. “And if I did — I would cause more problems to you, the duke and myself. I was broken and lost. "So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in over-riding fear. I am sorry.”

Download the LBC app. Picture: LBC