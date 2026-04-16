Sarah Ferguson hides out in luxury Austrian ski chalet as Congress calls for Epstein evidence
Sarah Ferguson is staying at a luxury ski resort in Austria while facing calls to address questions about her links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Listen to this article
The Duchess of York, 66, has been keeping a low profile in an unnamed Alpine village, where she was spotted arriving near a chalet in a blacked-out Mercedes people carrier.
Ferguson had not been seen officially in public for 213 days, and has so far remained silent over calls from US lawmakers for her to give evidence about her relationship with Epstein.
The Sun reported that she has been staying in a chalet said to cost £2,000 a night, and described her as rarely venturing out.
A source told the paper: “Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps.
“She hasn’t been seen for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way. Her choice of outfit when she popped out was obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognised.
Read More: Queen must meet with Epstein victims during US visit, Harriet Harman urges
Read More: Are Royal siblings speaking to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?
“The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.”
Ferguson was wearing a blue coat and a white baseball cap, with her ginger hair tucked underneath, and was carrying a teal raffia tote bag.
The report says Ferguson had not officially been seen in public since attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September.
Speculation over Ferguson’s whereabouts has included suggestions she may have been in Australia, the Caribbean, New York, Switzerland or Portugal.
Friends had claimed she was staying in Verbier in Switzerland, while other reports suggested she could have been at a wellness clinic in Zurich, with Princess Eugenie in Portugal, or at Princess Beatrice’s home in the Cotswolds.
Ferguson has also faced renewed scrutiny following the release of material described as the Epstein Files, and has yet to respond publicly to requests from US lawmakers to testify.
A source quoted by the paper said: “The Epstein Files have hit like a sledgehammer and Sarah has not wanted to be seen by anyone. She’s been effectively in hiding and can’t face up to what’s been happening.
“She’s been laying false breadcrumbs to stop people following her trail and very few people were allowed in on the secret.
“But she’s seen Andrew arrested and read all the headlines about the Epstein investigations and knows it’s a very grave situation.
“While she knows the scandal is not going away, she effectively has her head in the sand and has taken the decision to hide away for as long as possible.”
The same source added: “It’s the first time she has to fend for herself for two decades.
“She is alone but staying in a luxurious setting and is very comfortable. She rarely wants to go outside because she knows what could be waiting for her.
“But the calls for her to speak to the authorities are growing every single day — as is the speculation on where she is. She’s taking it one day at a time but the problem is, the days are now piling up and the clamour for her to speak to the authorities about Epstein and what she knows is getting louder and louder with each day that passes.”