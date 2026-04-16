Fergie's whereabouts after months of hiding has finally been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sarah Ferguson is staying at a luxury ski resort in Austria while facing calls to address questions about her links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

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The Duchess of York, 66, has been keeping a low profile in an unnamed Alpine village, where she was spotted arriving near a chalet in a blacked-out Mercedes people carrier. Ferguson had not been seen officially in public for 213 days, and has so far remained silent over calls from US lawmakers for her to give evidence about her relationship with Epstein. The Sun reported that she has been staying in a chalet said to cost £2,000 a night, and described her as rarely venturing out. A source told the paper: “Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps. “She hasn’t been seen for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way. Her choice of outfit when she popped out was obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognised. Read More: Queen must meet with Epstein victims during US visit, Harriet Harman urges Read More: Are Royal siblings speaking to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?

Fergie was last seen publicly at the Funeral of Duchess of Kent in September, with Andrew. Picture: Alamy

“The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.” Ferguson was wearing a blue coat and a white baseball cap, with her ginger hair tucked underneath, and was carrying a teal raffia tote bag. The report says Ferguson had not officially been seen in public since attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September. Speculation over Ferguson’s whereabouts has included suggestions she may have been in Australia, the Caribbean, New York, Switzerland or Portugal. Friends had claimed she was staying in Verbier in Switzerland, while other reports suggested she could have been at a wellness clinic in Zurich, with Princess Eugenie in Portugal, or at Princess Beatrice’s home in the Cotswolds. Ferguson has also faced renewed scrutiny following the release of material described as the Epstein Files, and has yet to respond publicly to requests from US lawmakers to testify. A source quoted by the paper said: “The Epstein Files have hit like a sledgehammer and Sarah has not wanted to be seen by anyone. She’s been effectively in hiding and can’t face up to what’s been happening.

Prince Andrew, Fergie's husband, with an unidentified woman in an undated photo from the Epstein files. Picture: Alamy