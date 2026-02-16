In documents released last month, the former duchess appears to say to Epstein: "I am at your service. Just marry me"

Sarah Ferguson is seen in one of the images released related to the sex trafficking investigation into disgraced financier Epstein. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Six companies linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are being wound down in the wake of the publication of the Epstein files, Companies House documents show.

Sarah was the sole director of all six companies, none of which have much public profile. According to Companies House, an application to strike off each company was filed after new revelations about Sarah's contact with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light with the publication of millions of documents by US authorities. In documents released last month, the former duchess appears to say to Epstein: "I am at your service. Just marry me."

Sarah Ferguson is seen in one of the images released by the US Department of State. Picture: Getty

In an email exchange from September 21 2011, she apparently wrote: "Don't know if you are still on this bbm but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. "Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship and congratualtions (sic) on your baby boy. Sarah xx" The email is then followed up with a message saying: "You have disappeared. "I did not even know you were having a baby. It was soooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply (sic). More than you will know." Many of the exchanges are dated after Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a child.

Sarah Ferguson, former Duchess of York, and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy