Sarah Ferguson is reportedly set to return to Britain after living overseas amid the fallout over her and ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The King’s former sister-in-law is renting a six-bedroom gated property in the Home Counties, according to The Sun.

The former Duchess of York, 66, lost her title in October alongside Andrew after revelations over their links to the late financier.

Sarah used to live with Andrew at his former home Royal Lodge but he was forced to vacate the premises and move to Marsh Farm on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

She could “imminently” move into a new home, which has three bathrooms and a “granny annexe”, according to the newspaper.

Her expected return comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came back to Britain with their children to begin a new life after six years living in the US.

It is believed Sarah has been spending her time out of the public eye at a Swiss Alpine chalet in Verbier since leaving Royal Lodge, and her belongings were collected from Andrew’s home in Sandringham this week, the newspaper added.