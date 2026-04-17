Sarah Ferguson fears returning to the UK and feels she has been “abandoned” by the Royal Family, according to a report citing sources close to the Duchess of York.

Ferguson, 66, has been staying in Austria after months out of the public eye, and says she is deeply concerned about coming back to Britain amid continuing scrutiny over her links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

A source told The Sun: “Sarah is living in fear right now. She's not immune to everything that is happening. She realises how serious everything is, and she is not coping with it.

“She is definitely worried about returning home to the UK and is relying on the kindness of friends to help her through the situation. But she knows she can't keep moving around forever. Sarah feels she has been abandoned by the royal family and has been treated very unfairly.

"She is at a complete loss over what to do.”

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