Sarah Ferguson 'fears returning to UK' and feels 'abandoned' by royals amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson fears returning to the UK and feels she has been “abandoned” by the Royal Family, according to a report citing sources close to the Duchess of York.
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Ferguson, 66, has been staying in Austria after months out of the public eye, and says she is deeply concerned about coming back to Britain amid continuing scrutiny over her links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
A source told The Sun: “Sarah is living in fear right now. She's not immune to everything that is happening. She realises how serious everything is, and she is not coping with it.
“She is definitely worried about returning home to the UK and is relying on the kindness of friends to help her through the situation. But she knows she can't keep moving around forever. Sarah feels she has been abandoned by the royal family and has been treated very unfairly.
"She is at a complete loss over what to do.”
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Ferguson has been staying in a ski chalet in Austria said to cost £2,000 a night, after earlier reports placed her at a luxury wellness clinic in Zurich and at other retreats in Europe and the Middle East.
The article says speculation over her whereabouts has continued for months, with further suggestions she could also stay with her sister in Australia.
It comes after renewed scrutiny following the release of documents linked to investigations into Epstein, in which Ferguson was named.
A US lawmaker has asked Ferguson to testify before Congress as part of an investigation into Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.
In a letter quoted in the paper, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam wrote: “The Committee is seeking information from anyone who has knowledge of Mr Epstein’s criminal operations, and reports and released Department of Justice files reveal your close personal and business ties with him.
“As the Committee seeks justice for the survivors of Mr Epstein’s criminal enterprise, and transparency for the American public, I respectfully request your cooperation with the Committee’s investigation.
As a non-US citizen, Ferguson is not required to appear before Congress or respond to the request.
It also claims she has not been contacted by any member of the Royal Family since losing her title, and says she has been struggling financially, with publishing speculation continuing over a possible memoir.
According to the article, Ferguson was photographed emerging from a blacked-out people carrier wearing glasses and a baseball cap, with her hair covered, as she attempted to keep a low profile.