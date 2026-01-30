Sarah Ferguson 'homeless' after leaving Royal Lodge as Beatrice and Eugenie refuse to offer her permanent home
The former Duchess of York, 66, has been searching for a place to live after she and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost their titles and mansion over their friendship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein
Sarah Ferguson is in the midst of a "housing crisis" and has "nowhere to live" as she struggles to find a new permanent property after being thrown out of Royal Lodge.
The former Duchess of York, 66, has been searching for a place to live after she and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost their titles and mansion over their friendship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
While Andrew has moved to Sandringham, Ms Ferguson has tried to stay in the Windsor area, but has not been able to find anything to match the standards of her former 30-room home.
It means the former royal faces being "homeless" as she has ruled out moving in with her ex-husband, and her children - Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - can't offer her a permanent roof over her head.
The search for a home along with her fall from grace has left Fergie in a "fragile state", her friends told the Times.
"Relations are warmer between Ferguson and the couple’s daughters, but no offer of permanent accommodation has been extended to their mother," a source told the Times.
"For now, Andrew and Sarah face a housing crisis. It may mean that they have to lower their expectations about the sort of lifestyle they wish to lead."
Fergie's daughters are said to have offered their mother a place to stay when she needs it - but not permanently.
Beatrice lives in the Cotswolds while Eugenie splits her time between Kensington Palace and a Portuguese villa.
Andrew is also said to be digging in his heels over moving to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, as he is "unhappy" with the security there.
King Charles has spent large amounts of money upgrading the property and its grounds - but it is yet to be enough to satisfy his disgraced brother, who is set to move in within the next two weeks.
Andrew is said to be holding out for Wood Farm, home of his father Prince Philip in 2017.
"Despite extensive work beginning on Marsh Farm, however, it is understood that even this is now in doubt," the Times reports.
"A huge security overhaul is required to make it safe for Andrew.
"Builders have been working to install secure gates and alarm systems, but the former duke is understood to be unhappy with the arrangement, and others have questioned how appropriate the accommodation is for such a high-profile figure."
Senior royals such as King Charles and Prince William no longer have communication with the former couple.
Their relationships with their children are also strained, with Eugenie reported to have cut off contact with Andrew.
The 35-year-old is said to be unhappy with her father's refusal to apologise to Epstein's victims, and did not visit him at Christmas.
Beatrice gave a public show of support for her father with a visit with his granddaughter Sienna, four, to Windsor Castle last weekend.
Friends of the couple say they have become increasingly concerned about them in recent weeks.
Fergie is said to regularly burst into tears, while Andrew has been left demoralised by the collapse of his social support network.
Amid concerns about the former prince's deteriorating mental health, police revoked his firearms licence late last year.
Officers also reportedly took his gun collection away from safekeeping at other royal properties.