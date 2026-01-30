The former Duchess of York, 66, has been searching for a place to live after she and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost their titles and mansion over their friendship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Ms Ferguson has tried to stay in the Windsor area, but has not been able to find anything to match the standards of her former 30-room home. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Sarah Ferguson is in the midst of a "housing crisis" and has "nowhere to live" as she struggles to find a new permanent property after being thrown out of Royal Lodge.

The former Duchess of York, 66, has been searching for a place to live after she and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lost their titles and mansion over their friendship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. While Andrew has moved to Sandringham, Ms Ferguson has tried to stay in the Windsor area, but has not been able to find anything to match the standards of her former 30-room home.

The couple (pictured in February 2024) lost their titles and mansion due to their friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

It means the former royal faces being "homeless" as she has ruled out moving in with her ex-husband, and her children - Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - can't offer her a permanent roof over her head. The search for a home along with her fall from grace has left Fergie in a "fragile state", her friends told the Times. "Relations are warmer between Ferguson and the couple’s daughters, but no offer of permanent accommodation has been extended to their mother," a source told the Times. "For now, Andrew and Sarah face a housing crisis. It may mean that they have to lower their expectations about the sort of lifestyle they wish to lead." Fergie's daughters are said to have offered their mother a place to stay when she needs it - but not permanently. Beatrice lives in the Cotswolds while Eugenie splits her time between Kensington Palace and a Portuguese villa. Andrew is also said to be digging in his heels over moving to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, as he is "unhappy" with the security there. King Charles has spent large amounts of money upgrading the property and its grounds - but it is yet to be enough to satisfy his disgraced brother, who is set to move in within the next two weeks. Andrew is said to be holding out for Wood Farm, home of his father Prince Philip in 2017. "Despite extensive work beginning on Marsh Farm, however, it is understood that even this is now in doubt," the Times reports.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Picture: Getty