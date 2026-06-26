Sarah Ferguson visited Jeffrey Epstein at a fake office where he allegedly abused victims while he was on day release from prison, reports claim.

Epstein's victims have also alleged that the sick financier used the office to abuse them despite serving a jail term for sex offences.

The Telegraph reports that Epstein, who was serving a 12-month jail term for soliciting a child for prostitution at the time, was visited by the former royal at the office at 250 South Australian Avenue in the Florida resort.

The former Duchess of York, 66, is reported to have visited the convicted paedophile twice at the Palm Beach office of a fake company he used to get work release from prison.

In an email reported by the Telegraph, Fergie asked on April 4, 2009, if she could stop by for “a quick cup of tea” during a layover in Florida.

The email came nine months after Epstein was jailed for the offences.

At the end of the correspondence, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to have signed off: "Love Sarah The red Head.!!".

Two days later, Epstein replied and told Sarah that she looked "great" and that he had read "everything you gave me", according to the reports.

It is understood that the materials related to Ferguson's Mother's Army initiative, an online network which launched in 2010.

Days later, she is reported to have replied to Epstein, saying: “My dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey. You are a legend, and I am so proud of you. Thank you for looking after me so well.”

The reports also claim that Ferguson called Epstein a fortnight later on May 5, 2009, before visiting him a second time on May 13.

The reports are the latest damaging claims about the former Duchess's relationship with Epstein after his conviction for sex offences.

Last year, reports claimed that Ferguson took her young daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, with her to see Epstein just days after he was released from prison over the sex offence conviction.

The former Duchess of York allegedly went to see the disgraced paedophile alongside princesses Beatrice, then 20, and Eugenie, then 19, in July 2009.

The visit is said to have come less than a week after Epstein was released from prison in Florida, after he served 12 months for soliciting a child for prostitution and was under house arrest.