The former Duchess of York appeared to help introduce Epstein and her goddaughter.

Sarah Ferguson has been accused of sharing her god-daughter’s details with Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Sarah Ferguson has been accused of introducing her god-daughter to Jeffrey Epstein a year after the paedophile financier was released from prison for child sex crimes.

The ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor provided Epstein with the contact details for 22-year-old Poppy Cotterell, the daughter of her former lady-in-waiting, writing: “Over to you!” The email has been uncovered among millions of documents released by the US Department of Justice relating to Epstein. Sarah, who has faced criticism for her relationship with Epstein, appeared to help arrange a meeting between Epstein and her god-daughter, Emails suggest Epstein considered employing her and making a $100,000 donation in her name to a health charity. Read more: Fergie 'bereft but delusional' after ex Andrew was arrested with former duchess feeling 'world is out to get her' Read more: Australia backs removal of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from line of succession

Poppy Cotterell appeared to have been introduced to Epstein by Sarah Ferguson. Picture: Getty

Cotterell’s mother, Carolyn, was a lady-in-waiting to Sarah and godmother to her eldest daughter, Beatrice. An email, with the subject line “Poppy Cotterell’s contact info”, was sent from “Sarah” to Epstein on November 12, 2010. The short note read: “Over to you! … Lots of love.” Epstein emailed his assistant, instructing them to set up a meeting. The next Monday, she replied: “Poppy Cotterell will come see you on Wed at 2:00 at the house.” An email that Wednesday said: “Poppy Cotterell is here.” Later email exchanges described Cotterell as interested in an introduction with Dr Woodson Merrell, a specialist in integrative medicine. On November 22, Epstein received an email that said: “I have put Poppy and Carinda at Dr Merrell’s office in touch with each other.

The former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson feature prominently in the Epstein Files,. Picture: DoJ

"Poppy is thrilled. I will follow up to see when the tour will take place … also let Dr Merrell’s office know you would like to donate $100,000 in Poppy Cotterell’s name.” A few days later, Mark Lloyd, a friend of Epstein’s, emailed: “Hi Jeffrey, I gather you might be employing Poppy Cotterell. Mark.” He replied: “What do you know aboutPoppy.. goodchoicc.? not good? [sic]” Lloyd said: “From what I hear she is both extremely bright and very pretty. I knew her late mother, but do not know her at all.” In a statement to The Sun, she said: “In 2010 at the age of 22, I was working in New York as an intern at an art gallery when I was introduced to Mr Epstein about a possible job looking after his art collection. “After meeting Mr Epstein he offered me a role, which I declined. I never met him again. “I was not aware of Dr Woodson Merrell’s charity before I met Mr Epstein, did not request a donation to be made to it and do not know if a donation was ever made.”

The former Prince Andrew with Jeffrey Epstein in 2000. Picture: Getty