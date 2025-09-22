Sarah Ferguson axed as patron of children's hospice over Jeffrey Epstein links
Duchess sent email apologising to her 'supreme friend' for publicly disowning the paedophile
The Duchess of York has been dropped as a patron by a children's charity following new revelations about contact with disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Listen to this article
Children's hospice Julia's House has said it would be "inappropriate" for Sarah Ferguson to remain as a patron after it was revealed that she had "humbly apologised" to the convicted sex offender whom she called a "supreme friend" and admitted she only distanced herself from him to save her own reputation.
The Duchess sent the apologetic message - seen by the Mail on Sunday - less than two months after telling journalists: "I will never have anything to do with [Epstein] again."
But, she would go on to tell Epstein in an email that she was told to speak out if she wanted to save her career as a children's author.
Read more: Duchess of York apologised to Jeffrey Epstein in emails after publicly cutting ties with the paedophile
Read more: King Charles to 'consider banning Yorks' from private, family events over latest Epstein scandal
Julia's House said in a statement: "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity.
"We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support."
The Duchess has previously described the Dorset and Wiltshire-based hospice as a "sanctuary of harmony and joy".
It provides "practical and emotional support for families caring for a child with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition."
Fergie publicly denounced the disgraced Epstein on March 7, 2011, amid mounting pressure over the links she and ex-husband Prince Andrew had to him.
In an interview with the London Evening Standard, she also admitted that accepting a £15,000 bailout from Epstein was "a gigantic error of judgment... I am just so contrite I cannot say".
However, in another email - addressed to 'my dear, dear friend Jeffrey' and sent on January 22, 2011, the Duchess thanks him for helping clear huge debts racked up after years of lavish spending.
"How can I thank you enough? You are a friend indeed and I will one day give it to you back. But I can not have the words to thank you now," she wrote.
"Sometimes the heart speaks better than the words. You have my heart. With lots of love, dear Jeffrey."
In a follow-up email sent on April 26, 2011, the Duchess apologised for disowning Epstein – who was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019 – and reassured him that she had never described him as a paedophile.
"I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that," she pleaded.
The Duchess also wrote: "You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.
"As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the "P word" [paedophile] about you but understand it was reported that I did.
"However, I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you when the tabloids were so horrendous.
"I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you and if I did I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself."