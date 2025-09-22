Duchess sent email apologising to her 'supreme friend' for publicly disowning the paedophile

Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York and Prince Andrew Duke of York at the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, held at Westminster Cathedral in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The Duchess of York has been dropped as a patron by a children's charity following new revelations about contact with disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Children's hospice Julia's House has said it would be "inappropriate" for Sarah Ferguson to remain as a patron after it was revealed that she had "humbly apologised" to the convicted sex offender whom she called a "supreme friend" and admitted she only distanced herself from him to save her own reputation. The Duchess sent the apologetic message - seen by the Mail on Sunday - less than two months after telling journalists: "I will never have anything to do with [Epstein] again." But, she would go on to tell Epstein in an email that she was told to speak out if she wanted to save her career as a children's author. Read more: Duchess of York apologised to Jeffrey Epstein in emails after publicly cutting ties with the paedophile Read more: King Charles to 'consider banning Yorks' from private, family events over latest Epstein scandal

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Picture: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Julia's House said in a statement: "Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity. "We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support." The Duchess has previously described the Dorset and Wiltshire-based hospice as a "sanctuary of harmony and joy". It provides "practical and emotional support for families caring for a child with a life-limiting or life-threatening condition." Fergie publicly denounced the disgraced Epstein on March 7, 2011, amid mounting pressure over the links she and ex-husband Prince Andrew had to him. In an interview with the London Evening Standard, she also admitted that accepting a £15,000 bailout from Epstein was "a gigantic error of judgment... I am just so contrite I cannot say". However, in another email - addressed to 'my dear, dear friend Jeffrey' and sent on January 22, 2011, the Duchess thanks him for helping clear huge debts racked up after years of lavish spending.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images