Sarah Ferguson has ruled out following Charles Spencer in writing a tell-all book about the Royals, despite rumoured seven-figure offers.

The former Duchess of York, who is no longer living with her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is said to be unwilling to cash in on her experiences with a memoir.

Her representative told the Independent: “Sarah Ferguson is not close to signing a mutli-million dollar book deal as has been reported. She has no plans to write any tell-all memoir.”

It came several days after The Sun ran a story saying that she had a "seven-figure" deal lined up for a book.

Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, published his own memoir Swan Song last week about how The Firm treated him around the time of his sister's death in 1997.

He had claimed that King Charles had been "giddy and elated" after the death of his former wife and also said the former Princess of Wales would soon "be forgotten".

The Firm said in response: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

Ms Ferguson has written a number of her own books and has also led schemes to encourage children to read.

She has recently returned from living overseas, having left amid the fallout over the Epstein Files, which implicated her and her ex-husband, the disgraced former Prince Andrew.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing as part of his friendship with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which brought about his removal from public life.

News 24 reported that the former Duchess of York is now weighing up options and has heard from producers about a potential interview or documentary.