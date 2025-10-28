Friends say pressure has “cranked up” on the couple since Andrew agreed to give up his royal titles

Sarah Ferguson is facing growing calls to leave the Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sarah Ferguson feels like she “has nowhere to go or anyone to go with” as fury over her links to infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein rumbles on.

Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew are said to be locked in discussions with the Royal Family to quit their 30-room mansion after further details emerged connecting them to the sex offender. Andrew could be set to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, with Frogmore Cottage undergoing a set of new renovations in recent days. But it remains to be seen where the former Duchess of York will live if she is forced to leave the Royal Lodge. Read more: Prince Andrew 'to move to Harry and Meghan's old home' as workers spotted at Frogmore Cottage

Andrew and Fergie have become further engulfed by the Epstein scandal. Picture: Alamy

Ferguson has reportedly told friends she has “nowhere to go” as pressure mounts on the Royal Family to cut ties with her for good. One source told the MailOnline: “She is contrite and embarrassed but also fears the scandal has fatally damaged her own business interests, including a number of new fictional books that are due to come out. “People don't want to be associated with her any more.” The source added: “The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no one to go with [if Andrew loses Royal Lodge].” Another source told the outlet: “The King is a kind man but his patience has been pushed to the limit.”

Frogmore Cottage entrance on The Long Walk at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy