Sarah Ferguson 'stayed in £13k-a-day Swiss wellness clinic' amid public outrage over Esptein scandal
The Duchess left for Zurich just after Christmas and stayed at the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic at the end of January, reports claim.
Sarah Ferguson allegedly checked into one of the world’s most expensive wellness clinics as details of her ties to Jeffrey Epstein emerged.
Ferguson has been keeping a low profile amid outrage over her ties and emails to paedophile financier Epstein and has not been seen as part of British public life since September last year.
She was last seen pictured being driven out of Royal Lodge, the mansion where she had living with ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, while divorced.
Now, it has emerged that the former Duchess reportedly booked a stay at the £13,000-a-day Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland.
She left for Zurich just after Christmas and stayed at the costly mental health clinic until the end of January, the Mail on Sunday reports.
“She always feels at home at Paracelsus, and knows she’ll get love and attention there, as well as expert health treatment when she’s feeling at her most vulnerable,” a Swiss source told the newspaper.
Another source claimed Ferguson was “absolutely crushed” when her email exchanges became public, saying: “Sarah has built up a strong relationship with Paracelsus, so it was the obvious place for her to get away from everything.”
Paracelsus offers a series of month-long recovery programmes and has 15 medical experts on its roster, with clients able to access a chauffeur and private chef.
It helps treat “addiction, burnout, depression, anxiety and trauma”, charging around £110,000 for a three-day “comprehensive check-up”, according to its website.
It also costs £350,000 for a one-month residential programme.
Jan Gerber, the clinic’s founder, describes it as a “sanctuary where individuals can receive the highest standard of care, free of judgement”.
Ferguson is understood to have spent several weeks there before heading to the French Alps and the United Arab Emirates, reports claim.
She has previously spoken openly about visiting Paracelsus, and even appeared in its promotional video alongside its founder Mr Gerber, saying she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the clinic.
Sarah has been keeping a low profile since leaving Royal Lodge.
Six firms linked to her are being wound down following revelations from the latest release of the Epstein files, it emerged this week.
Fergie is named as the director of six businesses that are due to be struck off the register in a matter of days - unless legal cause is shown to prevent it.
It is unclear what the firms' activities were, although one is related to public relations and another to retail.
None appear to be very commercially active.
Days ago, royal author Andrew Lownie said: “In Britain neither Sarah or Andrew will be socially accepted again whatever they try to do or wherever they go. But in the Middle East no one will care about what they have got up to.
“Even if she doesn't have her title of the Duchess of York anymore, she will still be seen as royalty and treated as such.”
Last week Princess Eugenie left the UK for Qatar where she was working at an art fair.
She and Beatrice are said to be ‘aghast’ at her mother’s emails to Epstein.
Sources close to the sisters also said they are 'appalled' and 'embarrassed' about the photos of their father crouching over a mystery woman.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Friday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Searches have continued at his former home while the Government has vowed to consider removing him from the line of succession once police investigations have concluded.
LBC has approached the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic for comment.