There is a risk of her going “rogue” and causing embarrassment for senior royals

By Alice Padgett

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering lucrative offers for a major television interview following her public fall from grace and the loss of her Duchess of York title.

US networks are said to have put forward six-figure bids for what would be her first broadcast appearance since stepping away from royal life. Meanwhile, broadcasters in the Gulf and the UK are also reportedly in discussions. Palace aides are understood to be concerned about what the 66-year-old might say if she agrees to a tell-all interview, with one source warning there is a risk of her going “rogue” and causing embarrassment for senior royals. “There is a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the family,” the source said, adding that while the royals are worried, “There is not much they can do to stop her.”

Ferguson — who previously described Jeffrey Epstein as a “supreme friend” in a 2011 email — may once again sit down with Oprah Winfrey, who has interviewed her twice before. Insiders say her team is determined to avoid a repeat of the infamous “Maitlis scenario”, referring to Prince Andrew’s disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview. “Andrew has had his chances to tell his story. Now it’s Fergie’s time,” a source said. Those close to Ferguson say she is currently “taking stock” as she reviews global offers. “Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down. So she is thinking things over very carefully,” one insider said. They added that an interview could be “make or break” for her reputation. It would also give her the opportunity to state that she “knew nothing about what Epstein and his associates were doing in terms of abusing girls.” “Sarah is actually quite keen to answer questions as she strongly believes she has done nothing wrong, and been harshly treated,” the source said.

