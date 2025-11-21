Sarah Ferguson offered 6-figure tell-all TV interview after Epstein scandal
There is a risk of her going “rogue” and causing embarrassment for senior royals
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering lucrative offers for a major television interview following her public fall from grace and the loss of her Duchess of York title.
US networks are said to have put forward six-figure bids for what would be her first broadcast appearance since stepping away from royal life.
Meanwhile, broadcasters in the Gulf and the UK are also reportedly in discussions.
Palace aides are understood to be concerned about what the 66-year-old might say if she agrees to a tell-all interview, with one source warning there is a risk of her going “rogue” and causing embarrassment for senior royals.
“There is a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the family,” the source said, adding that while the royals are worried,
“There is not much they can do to stop her.”
Ferguson — who previously described Jeffrey Epstein as a “supreme friend” in a 2011 email — may once again sit down with Oprah Winfrey, who has interviewed her twice before.
Insiders say her team is determined to avoid a repeat of the infamous “Maitlis scenario”, referring to Prince Andrew’s disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview. “Andrew has had his chances to tell his story. Now it’s Fergie’s time,” a source said.
Those close to Ferguson say she is currently “taking stock” as she reviews global offers. “Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down. So she is thinking things over very carefully,” one insider said.
They added that an interview could be “make or break” for her reputation. It would also give her the opportunity to state that she “knew nothing about what Epstein and his associates were doing in terms of abusing girls.”
“Sarah is actually quite keen to answer questions as she strongly believes she has done nothing wrong, and been harshly treated,” the source said.
Her position shifted dramatically last month when King Charles stripped Prince Andrew of his titles and removed him from royal duties, a move that also led to Ferguson losing her duchess title.
The pair have been told they must leave the Royal Lodge — their 30-room home in Windsor — by the end of January.
Andrew had faced renewed pressure following the publication of a book by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse. Giuffre died by suicide in April at the age of 41.
A 2011 email in which Ferguson called Epstein a “supreme friend” resurfaced earlier this year. She also apologised for calling him a paedophile. Copies of her children’s book Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way have since been withdrawn from sale.
A source said Ferguson now needs “to find money and somewhere to live next year,” adding that she is “bruised like never before” and that her income has been hit.
“Sarah has always said she had no idea what Epstein, and Andrew, were up to – and why would anyone tell her? She is the mother of two girls after all,” the source said.
“She admits she knew Epstein and the reality is that she cultivated a friendship because of his wealth. But that does not mean she knew what he was doing behind closed doors.”
Ferguson has given high-profile interviews before, including two sit-downs with Oprah in 1996 and 2011, and appearances on This Morning and Loose Women.
A source close to her said: “Offers have been made from all over the world for her to tell her story. She needs to take time to re-establish herself before she considers what to do. If she does do a TV interview, she won’t run off and do it immediately.”