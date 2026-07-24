Sarah Ferguson’s charity has been shut down following scrutiny of her links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah’s Trust, which introduced philanthropists to good causes in need of funding, was formally wound up last month after being first registered with the Charity Commission in 2018.

The commission’s website lists the trust as being “removed”, meaning it is no longer a registered charity.

It was also listed at Companies House as a “charitable incorporated organisation”, but its status is now “converted/closed”.

The King’s former sister-in-law has faced calls to speak to the US authorities about the financier Epstein after the release earlier this year of millions of documents associated with him shed new light on their relationship.

One email exchange suggested Sarah took her daughters to see Epstein in the US days after he was released from prison for child sex crimes.

In February, soon after the new details began emerging, the trust reportedly said it would close for the foreseeable future.

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