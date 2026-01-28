Sarah Mullally, a former nurse, becomes the first female Archbishop of Canterbury. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Dame Sarah Mullally has become the first woman to take the Church of England’s top ministry role, as she was confirmed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury during a historic ceremony in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dame Sarah Mullally legally took up the post in a service in St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday. She served as Bishop of London for almost a decade, and is also a former chief nursing officer for England, and was officially named in October as the first female to be chosen as the top archbishop. While, technically, the King is head of the Church of England, the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and is the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion. There were an estimated 1.02 million regular worshippers across the Church in 2024, up from 1.01 million in 2023. Meanwhile, there are said to be 85 million people in more than 165 countries around the world forming the Anglican Communion.

Dame Sarah Mullally during her Confirmation of Election ceremony legally confirming her as the new Archbishop of Canterbury, at St Paul's Cathedral in central London. Picture: Alamy

'Extraordinary and humbling privilege' Dame Sarah said: “It is an extraordinary and humbling privilege to have been called to be the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. In this country and around the world, Anglican churches bring healing and hope to their communities. With God’s help, I will seek to guide Christ’s flock with calmness, consistency and compassion. “These are times of division and uncertainty for our fractured world. I pray that we will offer space to break bread together and discover what we have in common – and I pledge myself to this ministry of hospitality. “I want us to be a Church that always listens to the voices of those who have been ignored or overlooked, among them victims and survivors of church abuse who have often been let down. “I am committed to equipping the Church to be a kind and safe place that cares for everyone, especially those who are vulnerable, as we rise to the challenge of God’s call to justice, equity, peace and the care of creation”. Between the St Paul’s service and her installation at Canterbury Cathedral, Dame Sarah is meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the leaders of other Christian denominations and other faiths in the UK. She will also meet with Charles at some point in the intervening period, to pay the traditional homage to the King.On Sunday, she was pictured speaking with Charles after she delivered a sermon at a service on his Sandringham Estate. While is not preaching at Wednesday’s service or ahead of her installation in March. she will appear at General Synod – the Church’s parliament – in February in London where she will give the presidential address. On being named last year, Dame Sarah promised to tackle safeguarding failures in the Church, saying the “dynamics of power” must be confronted.

Sarah Mullally (R) arrives for her 'Confirmation of Election' ceremony. Picture: Getty

She replaces Justin Welby in the Church’s top ministry role after he resigned more than a year ago over safeguarding failures in the handling of the notorious case of prolific abuser and Christian camp leader John Smyth. Earlier this month, a complaint against Dame Sarah over her handling of an abuse allegation by a man known as survivor N against a priest in the Diocese of London was dismissed, although it is understood the complainant might appeal against the decision.

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York addresses Bishop Sarah Mullally at her confirmation as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury. Picture: Getty