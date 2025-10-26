A Liberal Democrat MP has told LBC that Reform MP Sarah Pochin should "lose the whip" after making "racist" comments about black and Asian minorities in adverts.

The Reform MP was forced to apologise after saying “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people," earlier this week.

The comments prompted a hefty backlash from both the public and fellow MPs, with Wes Streeting telling LBC on Sunday that Ms Pochin's comments were "a disgrace".

Josh Babarinde, Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne, told Vanessa Feltz: "I think comments like those that Sarah Pochin made fall well below the standards that anyone in public life should be meeting.

"But also it's a matter for her own party, and if Nigel Farage and Reform think that racism is wrong and should be addressed, then they ought to act pretty quickly and suspend the whip from Sarah Pochin.

