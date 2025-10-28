Danny Kruger condemned Pochin's comments. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Reform’s Sarah Pochin was “totally wrong” to say “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people", Danny Kruger has told LBC.

Mr Kruger was quick to condemn the comments made by fellow Reform MP Sarah Pochin after they were branded racist by the Prime Minister. Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Mr Kruger, who defected from the Tories earlier this year, said: "I strongly regret what Sarah said, clearly that was the totally wrong thing to say, as Nigel Farage has clarified. “Sarah herself meant something completely different, that's no excuse, what she said was wrong and it's right that she's withdrawn it." Read more: Starmer slams Farage for showing 'absolutely no leadership' over Sarah Pochin 'racist' comments row

'I regret this massive slip of the tongue that Sarah made.'



Reform has faced growing condemnation in recent days following Ms Pochin’s comments and Nigel Farage’s decision to brand a protest of muslim men in East London an “invading army.” However, Mr Kruger rejected the suggestion he belongs to a party of racists. He told LBC: "That's why I regret this massive slip of the tongue that Sarah made, because clearly it would be deeply offensive to many people, and it will confirm that prejudice that they have against us. “We have to do more to dispel it.

